Booster doses for all three coronavirus vaccines are now available in Washington state for eligible individuals, the state Department of Health announced Friday.

Last month, providers began offering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for older adults at higher risk for severe illness. More than 345,000 doses, including third doses for people with moderately or severely compromised immune systems, have been administered in the state, according to DOH.

Following recommendations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week, health care providers can begin to offer booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well.

Meanwhile, kid-size doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. The shots could begin in early November — with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas — if regulators give the go-ahead.

