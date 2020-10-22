While the United States races toward developing and approving a coronavirus vaccine, Washington state health officials are working on a plan to distribute one once it’s approved. On Wednesday, the state released a draft of that plan; here’s what you need to know about it.

New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention redefines what counts as “close contact” with an infected person, after unsettling evidence emerged from a Vermont prison. The agency confirmed shorter but repeated interactions within 6 feet of someone who tested positive can put you at risk of contracting the virus.

