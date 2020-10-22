While the United States races toward developing and approving a coronavirus vaccine, Washington state health officials are working on a plan to distribute one once it’s approved. On Wednesday, the state released a draft of that plan; here’s what you need to know about it.
New guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention redefines what counts as “close contact” with an infected person, after unsettling evidence emerged from a Vermont prison. The agency confirmed shorter but repeated interactions within 6 feet of someone who tested positive can put you at risk of contracting the virus.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Czechs enter 2nd lockdown to avoid health system collapse
Amid a record surge of coronavirus infections that’s threatening the entire health system with collapse, the Czech Republic is adopting on Thursday exactly the same massive restrictions it slapped on citizens in the spring. Prime Minister Andrej Babis had repeatedly said these measures would never return.
“We have no time to wait,” Babis explained Wednesday. “The surge is enormous.”
The Czech Republic had initially set an example with its effective and fast response when the pandemic first struck, but failed to learn from other countries’ subsequent experiences and now faces the consequences.
In April, the country was the first, with Austria, to start to ease restrictions and — again unlike most other European countries — almost completely abandoned them in the summer.
In June, thousands declared victory over the coronavirus at a big party on Prague’s medieval Charles Bridge. Babis, considered a populist leader, was jubilant and told an international conference in August that his country was the “best in COVID,” despite already growing numbers of infected people.
Former Belgian PM in intensive care with COVID-19
Sophie Wilmes, who as Belgian’s prime minister led the country’s fight against the coronavirus, has been hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, her office said Thursday.
Wilmes, 45, who handed the reins over to Alexander de Croo earlier this month and is now Belgian’s foreign minister, announced last week that she had tested positive. She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Elke Pattyn told The Associated Press that Wilmes is in a stable condition and conscious. She said her condition “is not worrying.”
Wilmes was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring. She said last week she thought she got infected within her family circle.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
If you worked at or near Amazon's headquarters, you'll remember when this spot was packed. But now, people are far and few between, and more than 130 retail, restaurant and service businesses have closed their physical locations in downtown Seattle permanently. With Amazon's announcement this week that it's extending its work-from-home plan through June, some remaining business owners say they can't imagine making it without help — which seems unlikely in the near term.
How vaccines will be distributed in Washington state: Officials yesterday outlined who will get the doses first and how they will be made available to everyone else in several phases, prioritizing equity. But with a limited supply expected, decisions within each phase will be complicated.
We may not know if any children's vaccines work in time for the next school year, pediatricians are fearing, because pediatric studies are only beginning. Meanwhile, vaccine opponents are kicking into a new gear.
When are you at risk? New CDC guidance redefines what counts as "close contact" with an infected person, after unsettling evidence emerged from a Vermont prison. The CDC and some health experts aren't aligned, though, on whether you should mask up when you're 6 feet away from others.
Seattle may soon get an influx of Idahoans with COVID-19, because Idaho hospitals are nearing capacity amid the state's biggest coronavirus spike. In one community there, a quarter of hospital patients have COVID-19, but local residents still aren't wearing masks. Hospitals around the U.S. are starting to buckle from the resurgence.
