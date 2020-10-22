Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Dinner at a Movie: Our critics ordered a special feast from Din Tai Fung, queued up Netflix’s "Over the Moon" and dove in, sweaty buns and all.
If you worked at or near Amazon's headquarters, you'll remember when this spot was packed. But now, people are far and few between, and more than 130 retail, restaurant and service businesses have closed their physical locations in downtown Seattle permanently. With Amazon's announcement this week that it's extending its work-from-home plan through June, some remaining business owners say they can't imagine making it without help — which seems unlikely in the near term.
How vaccines will be distributed in Washington state: Officials yesterday outlined who will get the doses first and how they will be made available to everyone else in several phases, prioritizing equity. But with a limited supply expected, decisions within each phase will be complicated.
