Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago are eligible for a booster, and now the CDC says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. The agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.
The Food and Drug Administration had authorized the booster expansion on Wednesday before a CDC advisory panel and its directed weighed in with endorsements a day later. See if you qualify for a COVID booster shot in Washington state here.
New estimates show a 50% drop in Washington residents with active COVID-19 infections since last month. But make no mistake, the state says: Cases and deaths are still high, and the holiday season will be crucial.
In some Washington state agencies, hundreds of workers lost their jobs when the vaccine mandate kicked in. In others, nearly everyone was vaccinated. Compare agencies' vaccination rates with our updating tracker.
Even if ex-WSU coach Nick Rolovich wins his lawsuit against the university — which fired him for not getting vaccinated — WSU comes out ahead, Jon Wilner writes.
President Joe Biden botched the numbers behind the vaccine rollout last night as he stretched to take all the credit for the surge of shots, fact-checkers found.