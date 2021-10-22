Millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different company’s vaccine for that next shot, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed an expansion of the nation’s booster campaign.

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago are eligible for a booster, and now the CDC says specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too. The agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching” that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.

The Food and Drug Administration had authorized the booster expansion on Wednesday before a CDC advisory panel and its directed weighed in with endorsements a day later. See if you qualify for a COVID booster shot in Washington state here.

