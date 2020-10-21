Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Snuggle up on the couch: A San Juan Islands mutt known as Eba the Whale Dog gets her close-up tonight on PBS' "The Age of Nature," thanks to her stinky role in whale research. Plus, here are our top streaming picks.
More than a dozen free flu vaccination sites are sprouting in the Seattle area. “I can’t stress enough how important it is for you to get your vaccination this year,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said yesterday. (We've written about why this is crucial, and how you can tell whether you have the flu or COVID-19.)
Can ordinary COVID-19 patients get the Trump treatment? It’s OK to ask and "be a little pushy," as one Seattle-area man found out when he ended up in a Fred Hutch clinical trial of the same antibody cocktail. But take a hard look at what you're asking for, researchers say.
"We will not let grief have the final word." COVID-19 funerals are the antithesis of the touch and togetherness that mourning demands, because of mandates that limit gatherings. But several Washington churches are taking part in nationwide candlelight vigils. Reporter Nicole Brodeur went to one, and came back with a powerful and surprisingly hopeful story.
—Kris Higginson
