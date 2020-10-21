By
 

Coronavirus infections are rising “at an alarming rate” in Western Washington, health officials say, and projections indicate we’re facing several difficult months. This has state health officials warning that the fall surge might strain local hospitals. And it’s not just our region: Across nearly the entire nation, the virus is rebounding with a vengeance, and this wave threatens to be the worst yet.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Di Fiora's Korat chicken wings have a coating so incredibly crispy that taking them to-go is no problem. They might be the city's best wings — and they're huge and organic, too. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

Registration technician André Grady checks in with community members for COVID-19 testing at the City of Seattle’s Testing Site on Aurora Avenue North. “I like to help people, calm people down in a stressful situation,” he says. “It feels good to give back to the community.” (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
Registration technician André Grady checks in with community members for COVID-19 testing at the City of Seattle's Testing Site on Aurora Avenue North. "I like to help people, calm people down in a stressful situation," he says. "It feels good to give back to the community." (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)

Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions at colleges yesterday after more than 800 cases — including hundreds on UW's Greek Row — were tied to social gatherings or student living spaces. The rules cover sleeping arrangements, masks and more.

More than a dozen free flu vaccination sites are sprouting in the Seattle area. “I can’t stress enough how important it is for you to get your vaccination this year,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said yesterday. (We've written about why this is crucial, and how you can tell whether you have the flu or COVID-19.)

Can ordinary COVID-19 patients get the Trump treatment? It’s OK to ask and "be a little pushy," as one Seattle-area man found out when he ended up in a Fred Hutch clinical trial of the same antibody cocktail. But take a hard look at what you're asking for, researchers say.​​​​​

"We will not let grief have the final word." COVID-19 funerals are the antithesis of the touch and togetherness that mourning demands, because of mandates that limit gatherings. But several Washington churches are taking part in nationwide candlelight vigils. Reporter Nicole Brodeur went to one, and came back with a powerful and surprisingly hopeful story.

Dr. Phyllis Gearring-Anderson, right, joins parishioners at First AME Church in a candlelight vigil for victims of COVID-19 on Monday. The Rev. Carey Anderson, of First AME Church on Capitol Hill, led the candlelight vigil and service, which were also streamed online. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
Dr. Phyllis Gearring-Anderson, right, joins parishioners at First AME Church in a candlelight vigil for victims of COVID-19 on Monday. The Rev. Carey Anderson, of First AME Church on Capitol Hill, led the candlelight vigil and service, which were also streamed online. (Dean Rutz / The Seattle Times)
—Kris Higginson

