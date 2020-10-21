Coronavirus infections are rising “at an alarming rate” in Western Washington, health officials say, and projections indicate we’re facing several difficult months. This has state health officials warning that the fall surge might strain local hospitals. And it’s not just our region: Across nearly the entire nation, the virus is rebounding with a vengeance, and this wave threatens to be the worst yet.
Czechs impose more restrictions as virus cases surge
The Czech government on Wednesday announced further restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including limits on free movement, after a series of earlier restrictive measures failed to slow a surge in the number of new infections.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis apologized for the measures but said that if they were not taken, “our health system would collapse between Nov 7-11.”
“We have no time to wait,” Babis said. “The surge (of new cases) is enormous.”
The restrictions will become affective on Thursday and will last until at least Nov 3.
Seattle-area movie theaters reopened from COVID closures last weekend. Here’s what it’s like to return to the multiplex
Cinemark at Lincoln Square in Bellevue is open and despite a disconcerting email from a reader dismayed by “beyond horrifying” COVID precautions at another Seattle-area movie theater, I went to check things out.
Is there such a thing as safe moviegoing in a world without a coronavirus vaccine? How will social distancing be enforced, if at all? Will folks keep their masks on during an activity intrinsically tied to snacking?
The experience, overall, wasn’t at all the same as pre-COVID, and nothing felt very “normal.”
“Honest Thief” wasn’t my guilty pleasure pick; there just isn’t much to see at the movies right now. And the reasoning has gone from “I may as well, it’s just two hours,” to “Am I going to get someone sick for Liam Neeson?”
My favorite part of the moviegoing experience might be the post-credits camaraderie, when folks file out into the hallways laughing, sharing theories, debating different scenes, their eyes bulging with excitement and their pupils readjusting to the light. On Sunday, everyone gathered their things and chatted quietly among themselves on the way out like we were leaving evening Mass. I walked back to my car in the rain, missing my couch.
Yes, the silver screen has returned to Seattle. But no matter how many coronavirus precautions are put in place, it’s hard to imagine going to the movies and ignoring the nagging worry of infection. And if our collective incentive to return to the theaters is golden-hearted bank robber Liam Neeson fighting a crooked cop, I think I’d rather keep watching from home.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced new restrictions at colleges yesterday after more than 800 cases — including hundreds on UW's Greek Row — were tied to social gatherings or student living spaces. The rules cover sleeping arrangements, masks and more.
More than a dozen free flu vaccination sites are sprouting in the Seattle area. “I can’t stress enough how important it is for you to get your vaccination this year,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said yesterday. (We've written about why this is crucial, and how you can tell whether you have the flu or COVID-19.)
Can ordinary COVID-19 patients get the Trump treatment? It’s OK to ask and "be a little pushy," as one Seattle-area man found out when he ended up in a Fred Hutch clinical trial of the same antibody cocktail. But take a hard look at what you're asking for, researchers say.
"We will not let grief have the final word." COVID-19 funerals are the antithesis of the touch and togetherness that mourning demands, because of mandates that limit gatherings. But several Washington churches are taking part in nationwide candlelight vigils. Reporter Nicole Brodeur went to one, and came back with a powerful and surprisingly hopeful story.
Coronavirus daily news updates, October 20: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
