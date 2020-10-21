Coronavirus infections are rising “at an alarming rate” in Western Washington, health officials say, and projections indicate we’re facing several difficult months. This has state health officials warning that the fall surge might strain local hospitals. And it’s not just our region: Across nearly the entire nation, the virus is rebounding with a vengeance, and this wave threatens to be the worst yet.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising