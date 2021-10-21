U.S. regulators on Wednesday approved extending COVID-19 boosters to people who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and said anyone eligible for an extra dose can get a brand different from the one they received initially.

The Food and Drug Administration’s decisions to allow “mixing and matching” of vaccine shots mark a big step toward expanding the U.S. booster campaign, which began with extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine last month. See if you qualify for a booster shot in Washington.

Meanwhile, children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician’s office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.

