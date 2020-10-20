By
 

State leaders’ concern is growing as the number of daily infections rises again. In Oregon, health officials expanded mask requirements. And in California, the governor said he won’t allow statewide distribution of coronavirus vaccines until they’re reviewed by the state’s panel of experts. Washington state is expected to make its own vaccine distribution plan public soon.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Chinese drugmaker setting up vaccine production lines

A state-owned Chinese drugmaker is setting up production lines to supply 1 billion doses of two possible coronavirus vaccines that are being tested on 50,000 people in 10 countries, the company chairman said Tuesday.

Testing by SinoPharm Group is “in the last kilometer of a long march,” chairman Liu Jingzhen said at a news conference. He gave no indication when results are expected.

China’s fledgling drug industry is part of a global race to produce a vaccine and has four candidates in final stages of testing. Health experts say, however, that even if China succeeds, stringent certification rules in the United States, Europe and Japan might mean its vaccine can be distributed only in other developing countries.

—The Associated Press
Sadie Davis-Suskind makes haunted-house glass window cookies, one of her favorite Halloween treats. (Rebecca Davis-Suskind)
Sadie Davis-Suskind makes haunted-house glass window cookies, one of her favorite Halloween treats. (Rebecca Davis-Suskind)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Today is the deadline for a deal on COVID-19 economic relief, a target imposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It's not looking good. With time nearly up for Congress and the White House to deliver aid to Americans before the election, the big question is: If not now, when?

Researchers in the U.K. are starting a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the coronavirus to study COVID-19 in hopes of speeding up a vaccine.

Oregon is expanding its mask requirements as COVID-19 cases approach a milestone. This comes after kids in the Willamette Valley got together without masks and — you guessed it — the coronavirus showed up, too, setting back schools' efforts to reopen.

The pandemic has turkey farmers flapping about a sizable problem: too many big birds to fit Americans' new Thanksgiving needs. (Here's guidance from disease specialists on how to decrease risk as you make tough calls about the holidays.)

Will the coronavirus force the Pac-12 to cancel football games? Perhaps not under the aggressive testing program that sets it apart from other conferences. But the Pac-12's tests do come with downsides.

—Kris Higginson

