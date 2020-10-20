State leaders’ concern is growing as the number of daily infections rises again. In Oregon, health officials expanded mask requirements. And in California, the governor said he won’t allow statewide distribution of coronavirus vaccines until they’re reviewed by the state’s panel of experts. Washington state is expected to make its own vaccine distribution plan public soon.

