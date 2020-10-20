State leaders’ concern is growing as the number of daily infections rises again. In Oregon, health officials expanded mask requirements. And in California, the governor said he won’t allow statewide distribution of coronavirus vaccines until they’re reviewed by the state’s panel of experts. Washington state is expected to make its own vaccine distribution plan public soon.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Chinese drugmaker setting up vaccine production lines
A state-owned Chinese drugmaker is setting up production lines to supply 1 billion doses of two possible coronavirus vaccines that are being tested on 50,000 people in 10 countries, the company chairman said Tuesday.
Testing by SinoPharm Group is “in the last kilometer of a long march,” chairman Liu Jingzhen said at a news conference. He gave no indication when results are expected.
China’s fledgling drug industry is part of a global race to produce a vaccine and has four candidates in final stages of testing. Health experts say, however, that even if China succeeds, stringent certification rules in the United States, Europe and Japan might mean its vaccine can be distributed only in other developing countries.
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home
Stir up some at-home Halloween fun with teen chef Sadie's haunted-house glass window cookies.
Gray days call for nostalgic comfort foods, like the best-ever homemade cream of mushroom soup and fancy tuna noodle casserole. And then there’s this new spin on old-timey baked apples.
The next pick for Moira's Book Club is … drumroll, please … a lush crowd-pleaser called "Virgil Wander." And movie buffs will get a laugh out of a new Lindy West book with a profane title that asks bizarre questions about blockbuster films.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Today is the deadline for a deal on COVID-19 economic relief, a target imposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It's not looking good. With time nearly up for Congress and the White House to deliver aid to Americans before the election, the big question is: If not now, when?
Researchers in the U.K. are starting a controversial experiment that will infect healthy volunteers with the coronavirus to study COVID-19 in hopes of speeding up a vaccine.
Oregon is expanding its mask requirements as COVID-19 cases approach a milestone. This comes after kids in the Willamette Valley got together without masks and — you guessed it — the coronavirus showed up, too, setting back schools' efforts to reopen.
The pandemic has turkey farmers flapping about a sizable problem: too many big birds to fit Americans' new Thanksgiving needs. (Here's guidance from disease specialists on how to decrease risk as you make tough calls about the holidays.)
Will the coronavirus force the Pac-12 to cancel football games? Perhaps not under the aggressive testing program that sets it apart from other conferences. But the Pac-12's tests do come with downsides.
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, October 19: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Ballots piling up in King County drop boxes at unprecedented rate, officials say
- The Elwha dams are gone and chinook are surging back, but why are so few reaching the upper river? VIEW
- Ballot measure would authorize property taxes for $1.74 billion Harborview Medical Center expansion
- Five hospitalized after fight at Sikh temple in Renton