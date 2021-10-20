About 3% of Washington’s 63,000 state workers subject to Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have left their jobs or were terminated as this week’s deadline passed. So far, 1,887 state employees were fired or left their positions over the requirement that they be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, according to the Office of Financial Management.

Meanwhile, in Seattle on Tuesday — the day after the deadline for city employees to submit proof of vaccination — 176 Seattle police officers and firefighters were unable to report for duty as hundreds of workers failed to comply with, or sought exemptions to, the city’s mandate, according to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office.

