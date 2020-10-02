President Donald Trump’s announcement that
he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the new coronavirus after a busy week of appearances plunges the country deeper into uncertainty. Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative, his spokesperson said today. Here’s the latest, along with a statement from Trump’s doctor and what we know about the health risks he faces. With a large circle of politicians and aides now at risk, much more than Trump’s travel schedule may be derailed. “This did not have to happen,” a University of Washington pulmonologist said after Trump scoffed at virus precautions before his positive test.
Earlier Thursday evening, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives pushed through
a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan that would provide aid to families, schools, restaurants, businesses and airline workers. But the wish list has little chance of becoming law as negotiations with the Trump administration have failed to yield a bipartisan agreement.
6:43 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
President Donald Trump on Wednesday night, Sept. 30, 2020, at a reelection campaign rally in Duluth, Minn. Trump revealed a little more than 24 hours later that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, throwing the nation’s leadership into uncertainty and escalating the crisis posed by a pandemic that has already killed more than 207,000 Americans and devastated the economy. (Erin Schaff / The New York Times)
President Donald Trump’s announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the new coronavirus after a busy week of appearances plunges the country deeper into uncertainty. The announcement came hours after senior aide Hope Hicks also tested positive. Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative, his spokesperson said today. Here's the latest, along with a statement from Trump's doctor and what we know about the health risks he faces. With a large circle of politicians and aides now at risk, much more than Trump's travel schedule may be derailed. “This did not have to happen,” a University of Washington pulmonologist said after Trump scoffed at virus precautions before his positive test.
“Come and enjoy our delicious mascarpone buttermilk pancakes,” the Salish Lodge & Spa beckoned after learning of a coronavirus outbreak that has now infected at least 25 people. It wasn't until a week after the luxury resort learned of the outbreak that the public found out about it, from health officials. This has enraged visitors and raised the question of when and how the public should be notified of outbreaks.
Jason Netland, a researcher at UW Medicine, holds up a vial of monoclonal antibodies for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Researchers are studying whether monoclonal antibodies can treat or prevent the disease. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Could antibody drugs help bring the pandemic under control before a vaccine arrives? Seattle-area researchers hope to revolutionize treatment with monoclonal antibodies, which are designed to mimic the body’s natural immune response on an industrial scale. But they won’t be cheap.
Almost 20,000 Amazon employees have caught the coronavirus, according to the company, which has come under harsh criticism from workers who say it hasn't done enough to keep them safe amid surging demand. The tally includes workers at Whole Foods Market. Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has begun cutting nearly 450 more workers while borrowing $1.3 billion from the U.S. Treasury, as federal aid for airlines runs out.
—Kris Higginson
