President Donald Trump’s announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the new coronavirus after a busy week of appearances plunges the country deeper into uncertainty. Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative, his spokesperson said today. Here’s the latest, along with a statement from Trump’s doctor and what we know about the health risks he faces. With a large circle of politicians and aides now at risk, much more than Trump’s travel schedule may be derailed. “This did not have to happen,” a University of Washington pulmonologist said after Trump scoffed at virus precautions before his positive test.

Earlier Thursday evening, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives pushed through a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan that would provide aid to families, schools, restaurants, businesses and airline workers. But the wish list has little chance of becoming law as negotiations with the Trump administration have failed to yield a bipartisan agreement.

