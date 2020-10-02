President Donald Trump’s announcement that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the new coronavirus after a busy week of appearances plunges the country deeper into uncertainty. By Friday afternoon, Trump had developed a cough, fever and fatigue, according to The New York Times. He planned to spend several days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and work from its presidential suite. Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative, his spokesperson said today. Presidential candidate Joe Biden said he tested negative, too. Here’s the latest, along with a statement from Trump’s doctor and what we know about the health risks he faces. With a large circle of politicians and aides now at risk, much more than Trump’s travel schedule may be derailed. “This did not have to happen,” a University of Washington pulmonologist said after Trump scoffed at virus precautions before his positive test.
Earlier Thursday evening, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives pushed through a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan that would provide aid to families, schools, restaurants, businesses and airline workers. But the wish list has little chance of becoming law as negotiations with the Trump administration have failed to yield a bipartisan agreement.
State DOH confirms 694 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths in Washington
State health officials confirmed 694 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Friday afternoon as well as 11 new deaths.
The update brings the state’s totals to 88,810 cases and 2,143 deaths, meaning 2.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the state Department of Health (DOH). The data is as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
The DOH also reported that 7,586 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.
Statewide, 1,905,759 COVID-19 tests have been administered as of Thursday night.
In King County, the state’s most populous, state health officials have confirmed 22,749 diagnoses and 767 deaths.
After Trump gets virus, Congress reconsiders testing its own
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders said Friday they are taking a fresh look at requiring virus testing on Capitol Hill after President Donald Trump’s virus infection revived fears of an outbreak in the close, increasingly tense quarters of the House and Senate.
Just hours after news of Trump’s diagnosis shook Washington and the 2020 campaign, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, became the latest member of Congress to test positive for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans. Each had appeared publicly without masks at various events; Lee attended the introduction Saturday of Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett.
As Trump’s campaign canceled or postponed in-person events, anxiety spiked on Capitol Hill, where testing and tracing is offered, but not required, for anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
“We simply cannot allow the administration’s cavalier attitude to adversely affect this branch of government,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement. “It is imperative that all results be made public in order to contain a possible outbreak and so we can determine the need for senators and staff to quarantine or self-isolate.”
Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus, had attended White House ceremony
The president of the University of Notre Dame has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, school officials announced Friday. The announcement came several days after he attended a White House ceremony.
The Rev. John I. Jenkins had been self-isolating on campus after the Sept. 26 event announcing Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a Notre Dame alumna, as President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Jenkins had been criticized by students for not wearing a mask or following other public-health protocols at the event, and expressed regret to campus earlier this week.
Jenkins was the latest prominent leader to announce an infection Friday, a day that began with the revelation that Trump and the first lady had tested positive.
During his self-quarantine this week, Jenkins learned that a colleague with whom he had been in regular contact tested positive for the virus, according to an announcement sent to campus Friday afternoon. Jenkins was tested and found to be positive as well, so he is beginning “an extended period of isolation as indicated by University medical personnel and county health officials,” the announcement said.
In the statement to campus, Jenkins said, "My symptoms are mild and I will continue work from home. The positive test is a good reminder for me and perhaps for all of how vigilant we need to be."
A spokeswoman for the university said they would have no further comment.
Seattle's COVID-19 response to include low parking fees
Curbside parking will remain cheap this fall to help storefront merchants survive the COVID-19 recession, as the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced minor changes effective Monday.
Meter charges of 50 cents per hour will rise to $1 in parts of First Hill, Chinatown International District, Denny Triangle and Belltown areas, during busy times of day. Other areas will stay at 50 cents.
In recent weeks, there's been greater activity and a tougher search for parking in those four business districts, SDOT reports. Officials hope a rate hike will keep spaces available.
The SDOT in 2010 adopted a "market-based" pricing method, aiming rates just high enough that parkers limit their stays, so least 15% of spaces are typically vacant. Before the epidemic, some locations charged up to $5 per hour, in line with private garages. But the city in April made curbside spots free, followed by a 50-cent trial rate in mid-July.
Downtown commerce remains strained by fewer office workers, vandalism, homelessness, online competition and nonstop construction. Some 126 downtown stores have closed since March.
Since this spring, SDOT says it has marked 600 load zones of either three or 15 minutes, where customers obtain restaurant food or purchased goods at curbside. To request a load zone, merchants may call 206-684-ROAD.
117 COVID-19 cases on UW's Greek row
The University of Washington reported 117 confirmed COVID-19 cases among 11 fraternities and sororities on Friday.
The university said it's is working with the Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Association, UW Environmental Health & Safety and local public health officials to contain the outbreak.
Over the summer there were 154 positive cases involving 15 houses in a separate outbreak in the Greek community.
President Trump going to military hospital less than 24 hours after COVID-19 diagnosis
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting COVID-19, the White House said Friday.
Trump was to depart the White House by helicopter late Friday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a White House official said. The official said the visit was precautionary and that Trump would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.
Earlier Friday the White House said Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.
At-home virus tests that check saliva are available at Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies
Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies in Washington state are now offering at-home COVID-19 test kits that typically yield results in 72 hours or less, the grocery giant announced Friday.
To order the $139.99 saliva tests by Phosphorus Diagnostics, fill out a questionnaire and request a test online.
A local pharmacist will then review the questionnaire and order the test; customers will be contacted for payment and notified about whether the kit is ready to be picked up or delivered, according to a statement released by Safeway Albertsons.
After a sample is collected and sent to the lab, results will be sent back by email or text, company representatives said.
U.S. faces shortage of up to 8 billion meals in next 12 months, leading food bank says
Tens of millions of Americans have turned to a local food bank for help after becoming newly food insecure because of the pandemic and its fallout.
About 10% of Americans, 22.3 million, reported they sometimes or often didn’t have enough to eat within the past week, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s most recent Household Pulse Survey fielded between Aug. 19 and 31. That is up from 18 million before March 13.
Feeding America, a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks, projects a 6 billion to 8 billion meal shortfall in the next 12 months, a deficit that may be magnified with federal food assistance programs set to expire in the coming weeks and months.
Canada eases COVID-19 restrictions to siblings, grandparents
Siblings, grandparents and adult children of Canadians and permanent residents are among those who will soon be exempt from COVID-19 border restrictions in Canada.
The expansion of who can enter Canada comes after increasing public pressure on the government to show more compassion to families who are separated.
Canada first closed its borders to all but a shortlist of essential workers in the spring in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Misinformation spikes as Trump confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
News Friday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 sparked an explosion of rumors, misinformation and conspiracy theories that in a matter of hours littered the social media feeds of many Americans.
Tweets shared thousands of times claimed Democrats might have somehow intentionally infected the president with the coronavirus during the debates. Others speculated in Facebook posts that maybe the president was faking his illness. And the news also ignited constant conjecture among QAnon followers, who peddle a baseless belief that Trump is a warrior against a secret network of government officials and celebrities that they falsely claim is running a child trafficking ring.
In the final weeks of the presidential campaign, Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis was swept into an online vortex of coronavirus misinformation and the falsehoods swirling around this polarizing election.
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett diagnosed with coronavirus this summer
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett was diagnosed with the coronavirus earlier this year but has since recovered, three officials familiar with her diagnosis told The Washington Post.
Two of the officials said she tested positive for the virus in the summer. All of the people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose her medical condition.
The White House declined to comment on Barrett’s earlier diagnosis.
Notre Dame president John Jenkins tests positive for COVID-19
University of Notre Dame President John I. Jenkins tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said in an email on Friday.
Jenkins has been self-quarantining since his trip to the White House on Saturday for the where he was seen without a mask talking to Amy Coney Barrett, a Supreme Court nominee and Notre Dame professor, the university's student paper reported.
Biden tests negative for the coronavirus, his campaign says
Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have tested negative for the coronavirus, he announced Friday, just hours after President Donald Trump revealed that he had tested positive.
“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.”
Earlier Friday, Biden wrote on Twitter that he and his wife “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery.”
Oops! Tennessee puts virus test supplies on an auction site
Tennessee officials accidentally listed 13 pallets of coronavirus testing materials and other supplies on an auction site, officials said.
The state listed the items on GovDeals.com, a government liquidation website, but promptly removed them Thursday after The Tennessean asked about the auction. Officials told the newspaper the listing was accidental.
The auction listing was the “result of an internal processing mistake,” said Dean Flener, spokesman for the state’s COVID-19 Unified Command Team. He said the supplies should have been stored but were inadvertently labeled as surplus and so were listed for auction.
The auction had received one bid for $150 before the items were removed, the newspaper reported.
Madrid officials reluctantly ready city for partial lockdown
Madrid’s regional government has appealed against a national order that requires a partial lockdown of the Spanish capital, just hours before a Friday night deadline for enacting the restrictions in the European coronavirus hot spot.
The appeal to the National Court argues that restrictions on movement, social gatherings and commerce by central authorities violate regional self-rule laws and provoke “totally unjustified” economic damage.
Under the new national order, Madrid’s regional authorities must announce before the end of Friday a set of new measures that will ban all nonessential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs, a population of around 4.8 million.
Madrid is leading the resurgence of the virus in Spain, which has Europe’s highest cumulative caseload — 770,000 since the onset of the pandemic.
Pandemic spells quieter return from Alps for Bavarian cows
Each fall the Resch family bring their cows down from Alpine pastures before the cold weather sets in, and each year the crowd of tourists coming to watch the traditional Bavarian spectacle grows bigger.
Not this year.
Pandemic travel restrictions meant the celebratory return of the herd Friday was more muted than usual, as visitors from Asia and the Americas stayed away.
That didn’t stop the Reschs from welcoming the 15 cows and herdswoman Petra, who had spent the summer in the mountains with the herd, with beer, schnapps and music.
After leading the cows down from the pastures to the Koenigssee lake near Berchtesgaden, the well-fed animals were draped with flowers and loaded onto a ferry to take them back home to the farm for winter.
One Chicago community endures virus, violence and turmoil
In harrowing moments, in the sobs of grieving mourners and the incessant wail of sirens, the crises of 2020 have played out painfully within a single Chicago community:
Patricia Frieson posted a hopeful Facebook message in late February when a mysterious new disease invaded her neighborhood: “May the world recover from coronavirus soon. May all be well and happy.” Less than three weeks later, she was gone.
Ron Cashaw is a shopkeeper who has devoted 17 years to building his business. A community mainstay, he plays Santa every year. Alerted one horrible weekend that looters were smashing the windows of his clothing store, he rushed to confront them. Would he be wiped out?
Teyonna Lofton, a beaming high school graduate, was honored by friends and family with a car parade one spring day. Later, as she waited at a gas station to buy a soft drink, shots rang out, and she fell hard. She prayed she would not die.
In a chaotic year destined for the history books, Auburn Gresham has written its own grim chapter. This Black community on the city’s South Side has endured a deadly virus, gun violence and economic misery — a constant state of turmoil that mirrors the tumult afflicting much of urban America.
FAQ Friday
If you fall ill with COVID-19, will you suffer long-term effects?
Our FAQ Friday digs into what can happen and who’s most susceptible (in one recent survey, most were healthy before contracting the virus).
COVID-19 "long haulers" are finding solace online with each other on a lonely road that others don't quite understand: "We're not dead but we're not living."
