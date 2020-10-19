By
 

A fatigued American public may be heading into the pandemic’s darkest stretch, health experts warn. The planet today surpassed 40 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, as the virus surges anew in places it’s already hit. Rising cases in presidential battleground states are the latest worry for election officials and voters. Track the spread with these maps.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Poland turning National Stadium into COVID-19 field hospital

This aerial view, photographed Friday, May 18, 2012, from a hot air balloon, shows the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland. Poland’s government is transforming the stadium into a field hospital to handle the surging number of patients infecting with the novel coronavirus known officially as SARS-CoV-2. A government spokesman said Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, that the stadium will have room for 500 patients and will be equipped with oxygen therapy for those who need it. (Czarek Sokolowski / The Associated Press, file)
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s government is transforming the National Stadium in Warsaw into a field hospital to handle the surging number of people infected with the coronavirus.

Government spokesman Piotr Müller said Monday that the stadium will have room for 500 patients and will be equipped with oxygen therapy for those who need it.

“We can see that the number of cases is growing so fast that we need to secure places for hospitalization for those who need it,” Müller said, speaking on TVP Info, the state TV’s all-news channel.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press
Anchorage military ordered to avoid bars and restaurants

Personnel stationed at a military base in Alaska’s largest city were ordered to avoid bars and interior dining at restaurants amid rising coronavirus cases on and off the base.

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson placed the restrictions on airmen and soldiers in Anchorage, The Anchorage Daily News reported.

Members of the 673rd Air Base Wing are not allowed to visit businesses that “primarily engage in preparing and serving alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption,” an Oct. 8 memo from base Commander Col. Kirsten Aguilar said.

The restrictions were enacted as a “precaution” because of increasing COVID-19 cases statewide, Media Operations Section Chief Erin Eaton said.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

IMF: Nearly all Mideast economies hit by pandemic recession

In this file photo from Nov. 13, 2018, Jihad Azour, the IMF’s director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department, reacts during his press conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The coronavirus pandemic is hitting countries in the Middle East in wildly different ways, but nearly all are in the throes of an economic recession this year and all but two, Lebanon and Oman are expected to see some level of economic growth next year, according to the latest report published by the International Monetary Fund on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Kamran Jebreili / The Associated Press, file)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly all Mideast nations into the throes of an economic recession this year, yet some rebound is expected as all but two — Lebanon and Oman — are anticipated to see some level of economic growth next year, according to a report published Monday by the International Monetary Fund.

This comes as the IMF estimates that the global economy will shrink 4.4% this year, marking the worst annual plunge since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Well before the coronavirus swept across the globe, several Mideast countries had been struggling with issues ranging from lower oil prices and sluggish economic growth to corruption and high unemployment.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press

Fact check: Trump's falsehoods on the virus and more

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Janesville, Wis. (Andy Manis / The Associated Press)
WASHINGTON — Back fully campaigning after COVID-19 sidelined him, President Donald Trump returned to familiar form, spreading a litany of falsehoods.

Over the weekend, he asserted yet again the virus was “rounding the corner” when it isn’t, among other unfounded claims and misrepresentations.

Read the fact check here.

—The Associated Press
New coronavirus relief may be delayed past election

In this file photo from May 22, 2020, the Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is visible through heavy fog in Washington. New virus relief will have to wait until after the November election. Congress is past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus aid soon, with differences between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump proving insurmountable. (Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press, file)
WASHINGTON — Congress is quickly moving past the point at which it can deliver more pandemic relief before the election, with differences between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her Senate Republican rivals and President Donald Trump proving durable despite the glaring needs of the country.

Trump’s GOP allies are reconvening the Senate this week for a revote on a virus proposal that about one-third the size of a measure being negotiated by Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. But the Senate GOP bill has failed once before, and Trump himself now says it's too puny. The debate promises to bring a hefty dose of posturing and political gamesmanship, but little more. A procedural vote on a stand-alone renewal of bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program business subsidies is slated for Tuesday.

Read the full story here.

—The Associated Press

Quarantine Corner: Things to eat while you're staying home

Crispy chicken wings with shishito peppers. (Laura Chase de Formigny / The Washington Post)
Hot cooking oil can be intimidating, but there's a secret to making super-crispy chicken wings at home — no frying needed. If you'd rather get takeout, know where to find some of the Seattle area's best wings. (Just don't call them "boneless wings," because that's at the center of a whole hilarious flap.)

On the other hand, if you're vegetarian-curious, these tips and a recipe from nutritionist Carrie Dennett can help you explore whether a meatless diet would feel good and stretch your food budget.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, at a Senate hearing on the federal government response to COVID-19 on Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington D.C. (Graeme Jennings / pool via The Associated Press)
"Oh my goodness … that's got to be a problem." Dr. Anthony Fauci last night said he wasn't surprised at Trump's illness after watching the event that would become a superspreader, and he also described how the White House kept him from speaking to journalists.

No, you can't have 10,000 guests. That was the message as New York officials shut down a wedding planned for today.

Marguerite Ouangraoua, a nurse at the health clinic in Zeguedessin village on the outskirts of Burkina Faso’s capital, Ouagadougou, opens the fridge where the clinic keeps the vaccines on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The vaccine cold chain hurdle is just the latest disparity of the pandemic weighted against the poor, who more often live and work in crowded conditions that allow the virus to spread, have little access to medical oxygen vital to COVID-19 treatment, and whose health systems lack labs, supplies or technicians to carry out large-scale testing. (Sam Mednick / The Associated Press)
The answers to COVID-19 fall apart in a tiny medical clinic that went nearly a year without a working refrigerator. The need to keep the most promising vaccine candidates chilled could leave 3 billion people out in the cold, across a vast swath of the world. The task won't be easy even in the richest countries.

Is it OK to travel yet? With many people making plans, and traffic at Sea-Tac Airport hitting a pandemic high, Travel Troubleshooter outlines key coronavirus benchmarks to consider.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Seattle Times staff & news services

