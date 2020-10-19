A fatigued American public may be heading into the pandemic’s darkest stretch, health experts warn. The planet today surpassed 40 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, as the virus surges anew in places it’s already hit. Rising cases in presidential battleground states are the latest worry for election officials and voters. Track the spread with these maps.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising

Advertising