A fatigued American public may be heading into the pandemic’s darkest stretch, health experts warn. The planet today surpassed 40 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, as the virus surges anew in places it’s already hit. Rising cases in presidential battleground states are the latest worry for election officials and voters. Track the spread with these maps.
Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
As virus surges, Iran breaks one-day record for deaths again
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s single-day death toll from the coronavirus smashed a record set less than a week ago, with 337 dead confirmed Monday as a resurgence of infections is overwhelming hospitals.
The Islamic Republic emerged early in the pandemic as a global epicenter of the virus and has since seen the worst outbreak in the Middle East, with deaths topping 30,000, as fatalities have soared in recent weeks. Health officials announced last week that Iran’s capital, Tehran, had run out of intensive care beds for virus patients, and overwhelmed hospitals across the city suspended all nonemergency treatments.
But the government has resisted a total lockdown because it does not want to further weaken an economy already devastated by unprecedented U.S. sanctions. On Monday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari sought to shift responsibility for the surge to Iranians, scolding them for failing to take precautions.
Belgium fears virus ‘tsunami’ as COVID-19 cases keep soaring
BRUSSELS — Bars and restaurants across Belgium shut down for a month and a night-time curfew took effect Monday as health authorities warned of a possible “tsunami” of new virus cases in the hard-hit nation that hosts the headquarters of the European Union.
The new measures aim to limit social interactions to slow down the exponential growth of the pandemic in the nation of 11.5 million people. The new surge of coronavirus cases has already prompted several hospitals to delay nonessential operations to focus on treating COVID-19 cases.
According to AP figures based on data collected by Johns Hopkins University, Belgium recorded an average of 73.95 daily cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the second-worst record in the EU behind the Czech Republic.
Poland turning National Stadium into COVID-19 field hospital
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s government is transforming the National Stadium in Warsaw into a field hospital to handle the surging number of people infected with the coronavirus.
Government spokesman Piotr Müller said Monday that the stadium will have room for 500 patients and will be equipped with oxygen therapy for those who need it.
“We can see that the number of cases is growing so fast that we need to secure places for hospitalization for those who need it,” Müller said, speaking on TVP Info, the state TV’s all-news channel.
Anchorage military ordered to avoid bars and restaurants
Personnel stationed at a military base in Alaska’s largest city were ordered to avoid bars and interior dining at restaurants amid rising coronavirus cases on and off the base.
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson placed the restrictions on airmen and soldiers in Anchorage, The Anchorage Daily News reported.
Members of the 673rd Air Base Wing are not allowed to visit businesses that “primarily engage in preparing and serving alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption,” an Oct. 8 memo from base Commander Col. Kirsten Aguilar said.
The restrictions were enacted as a “precaution” because of increasing COVID-19 cases statewide, Media Operations Section Chief Erin Eaton said.
IMF: Nearly all Mideast economies hit by pandemic recession
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The coronavirus pandemic has pushed nearly all Mideast nations into the throes of an economic recession this year, yet some rebound is expected as all but two — Lebanon and Oman — are anticipated to see some level of economic growth next year, according to a report published Monday by the International Monetary Fund.
This comes as the IMF estimates that the global economy will shrink 4.4% this year, marking the worst annual plunge since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Well before the coronavirus swept across the globe, several Mideast countries had been struggling with issues ranging from lower oil prices and sluggish economic growth to corruption and high unemployment.
Fact check: Trump's falsehoods on the virus and more
WASHINGTON — Back fully campaigning after COVID-19 sidelined him, President Donald Trump returned to familiar form, spreading a litany of falsehoods.
Over the weekend, he asserted yet again the virus was “rounding the corner” when it isn’t, among other unfounded claims and misrepresentations.
New coronavirus relief may be delayed past election
WASHINGTON — Congress is quickly moving past the point at which it can deliver more pandemic relief before the election, with differences between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her Senate Republican rivals and President Donald Trump proving durable despite the glaring needs of the country.
Trump’s GOP allies are reconvening the Senate this week for a revote on a virus proposal that about one-third the size of a measure being negotiated by Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. But the Senate GOP bill has failed once before, and Trump himself now says it's too puny. The debate promises to bring a hefty dose of posturing and political gamesmanship, but little more. A procedural vote on a stand-alone renewal of bipartisan Paycheck Protection Program business subsidies is slated for Tuesday.
Quarantine Corner: Things to eat while you're staying home
Hot cooking oil can be intimidating, but there's a secret to making super-crispy chicken wings at home — no frying needed. If you'd rather get takeout, know where to find some of the Seattle area's best wings. (Just don't call them "boneless wings," because that's at the center of a whole hilarious flap.)
On the other hand, if you're vegetarian-curious, these tips and a recipe from nutritionist Carrie Dennett can help you explore whether a meatless diet would feel good and stretch your food budget.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
"Oh my goodness … that's got to be a problem." Dr. Anthony Fauci last night said he wasn't surprised at Trump's illness after watching the event that would become a superspreader, and he also described how the White House kept him from speaking to journalists.
No, you can't have 10,000 guests. That was the message as New York officials shut down a wedding planned for today.
The answers to COVID-19 fall apart in a tiny medical clinic that went nearly a year without a working refrigerator. The need to keep the most promising vaccine candidates chilled could leave 3 billion people out in the cold, across a vast swath of the world. The task won't be easy even in the richest countries.
Is it OK to travel yet? With many people making plans, and traffic at Sea-Tac Airport hitting a pandemic high, Travel Troubleshooter outlines key coronavirus benchmarks to consider.
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- The Elwha dams are gone and chinook are surging back, but why are so few reaching the upper river? VIEW
- Seattle opens new waterfront park on Portage Bay in 'spectacular spot' where police station once stood VIEW
- Coronavirus daily news updates, October 18: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Election 2020 voter guide: What you need to know for your ballot due Nov. 3
- Among Vietnamese American voters, the Trump-Biden presidential race inflames old wounds VIEW