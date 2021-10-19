Meanwhile, as vaccination deadlines loomed for thousands of public-sector employees statewide, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office reported that 99 percent of the city’s 11,000 employees had complied with the city’s requirement by either submitting proof of vaccination or an exemption application ahead of a midnight cut-off.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Coronavirus cases rise in the northern U.S. amid lower temperatures
Even as the coronavirus wave driven by the delta variant is receding in much of the United States, many counties across the country’s northernmost regions are experiencing rising cases as colder weather arrives.
The top five states in new daily cases per capita are led by Alaska, which is logging the highest daily average: 125 cases per 100,000 people, according to a New York Times database. The next four states, with at least 67 cases per 100,000 people, are Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and Idaho.
Cases are at least trending downward or holding steady in those states. The five states with the fastest rising caseloads are Vermont, Colorado, New Hampshire, Michigan and Minnesota, and the two counties with the most cases per capita in Vermont and New Hampshire are on the Canadian border.
The virus followed a similar pattern last fall: Cases receded in the Southern regions after summer surges, while they steadily increased throughout the North as the weather became colder and people moved indoors.
The big difference this year is that COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, and most experts don’t expect another catastrophic winter wave, but they are warning Americans not to let their guard down as long as a large portion of the population remains unvaccinated.
WSU football coach Nick Rolovich became one of the nation's highest-profile terminations for refusing to get a vaccine. He and four of his assistant coaches were fired yesterday for not complying with the state's mandate. This ended the only way it could as Rolovich fired Rolovich, Jon Wilner writes. But Cougar football players are still voicing love for their former coach. Here's what happens next for him and for the team.
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine deadline has passed, the vast majority of Washington state and Seattle workers have gotten their shots. Here's how this is playing out in Seattle and around the Puget Sound area, where even some who received religious exemptions are out of work for now. If you're in the minority who quit or got fired over the mandate, don't expect jobless benefits, state officials say.
Vaccination verification will be required in a few days to enter many public spaces in King County, from indoor restaurants and gyms to outdoor sporting events. Here's what you need to know about proving your status.