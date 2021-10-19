Washington State University on Monday fired its head football coach Nick Rolovich for refusing to get vaccinated. Judges separately ruled against last-ditch legal bids to halt COVID-19 vaccination mandates in Washington and Oregon.

Meanwhile, as vaccination deadlines loomed for thousands of public-sector employees statewide, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office reported that 99 percent of the city’s 11,000 employees had complied with the city’s requirement by either submitting proof of vaccination or an exemption application ahead of a midnight cut-off.

