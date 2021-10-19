Meanwhile, as vaccination deadlines loomed for thousands of public-sector employees statewide, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office reported that 99 percent of the city’s 11,000 employees had complied with the city’s requirement by either submitting proof of vaccination or an exemption application ahead of a midnight cut-off.
WSU football coach Nick Rolovich became one of the nation's highest-profile terminations for refusing to get a vaccine. He and four of his assistant coaches were fired yesterday for not complying with the state's mandate. This ended the only way it could as Rolovich fired Rolovich, Jon Wilner writes. But Cougar football players are still voicing love for their former coach. Here's what happens next for him and for the team.
Now that the COVID-19 vaccine deadline has passed, the vast majority of Washington state and Seattle workers have gotten their shots. Here's how this is playing out in Seattle and around the Puget Sound area, where even some who received religious exemptions are out of work for now. If you're in the minority who quit or got fired over the mandate, don't expect jobless benefits, state officials say.
Vaccination verification will be required in a few days to enter many public spaces in King County, from indoor restaurants and gyms to outdoor sporting events. Here's what you need to know about proving your status.