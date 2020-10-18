Across the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic is killing more men than women, a new analysis has shown, with 12 men dying for every 10 women. Health officials confirmed 777 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Saturday, bringing the state’s totals to 97,671 cases and at least 2,239 deaths.
To help people grapple with the deaths of loved ones, meanwhile, Seattle’s First AME Church is joining a nationwide series of weekly vigils, with one scheduled for Monday evening. And colleges in Washington are reporting a drop in enrollment this fall for students from low-income families.
Even with challenges of pandemic, health benefits may not change much
Open enrollment season is here again for workers fortunate enough to have health insurance through their job.
Workers could pay 4% to 5% more for their health premiums next year, according to various estimates of cost increases.
That’s in line with increases in recent years, even as the pandemic continues to bring economic challenges and uncertainty for both workers and their employers. People may use more medical services in 2021 because they put off routine care this year during the pandemic shutdowns. And the costs of treating coronavirus cases continue, while the country awaits a vaccine.
Still, many employers have indicated that they are trying to avoid major changes in health benefits for next year to avoid jarring workers already stressed by the pandemic. Some employers may absorb much of the cost increase so workers pay about the same in premiums as they do this year, said Steve Wojcik, vice president of policy with the Business Group on Health.
“Quite a number are recognizing the financial challenges employees face,” said Wojcik, whose organization represents employers on health care and benefit matters.
