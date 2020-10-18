Across the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic is killing more men than women, a new analysis has shown, with 12 men dying for every 10 women. Health officials confirmed 777 new COVID-19 cases in Washington on Saturday, bringing the state’s totals to 97,671 cases and at least 2,239 deaths.

To help people grapple with the deaths of loved ones, meanwhile, Seattle’s First AME Church is joining a nationwide series of weekly vigils, with one scheduled for Monday evening. And colleges in Washington are reporting a drop in enrollment this fall for students from low-income families.

