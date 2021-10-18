We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
Welcome to COVID vaccine deadline day. What fallout can you expect, now that we've hit the moment when most state government, health care and school workers in Washington are required to be fully vaccinated? Our Q&A outlines which workers complied, which didn't and what happens next.
Nineteen months after one of the first U.S. superspreader events hit the Skagit Valley Chorale, members are finally singing together again, with the infamous outbreak hanging over every decision. The cold, windy outdoor practices have their miserable moments, but still, the return feels "liberating and victorious."
The pandemic pushed some children out of Washington's schools. New data tells us who left. Explore the changes in public K-12 and community college enrollment, the upticks in for-profit school enrollment and more.