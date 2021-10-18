As more and more hospitals nationwide begin implementing COVID-19 vaccination mandates for their workers, immunization rates have been rising rapidly, despite fears of widespread labor shortages. More health care centers are also expected to follow after President Biden announced last month that he would require most of them that accept Medicaid or Medicare funding to vaccinate their employees.

In Washington, Monday marks the deadline for certain workers to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. Here’s what to know about the requirement, and how many state employees have complied.

