As more and more hospitals nationwide begin implementing COVID-19 vaccination mandates for their workers, immunization rates have been rising rapidly, despite fears of widespread labor shortages. More health care centers are also expected to follow after President Biden announced last month that he would require most of them that accept Medicaid or Medicare funding to vaccinate their employees.

In Washington, Monday marks the deadline for certain workers to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. Here’s what to know about the requirement, and how many state employees have complied.

Welcome to COVID vaccine deadline day. What fallout can you expect, now that we've hit the moment when most state government, health care and school workers in Washington are required to be fully vaccinated? Our Q&A outlines which workers complied, which didn't and what happens next.

The Nick Rolovich era could end today as we find out whether WSU will give its football coach — the state's top-paid employee — a religious exemption from vaccination. His refusal to get a shot puts him in a very small minority as the state's public universities prepare to cut ties with workers who aren't vaccinated by today's deadline.

Nineteen months after one of the first U.S. superspreader events hit the Skagit Valley Chorale, members are finally singing together again, with the infamous outbreak hanging over every decision. The cold, windy outdoor practices have their miserable moments, but still, the return feels "liberating and victorious."

The pandemic pushed some children out of Washington's schools. New data tells us who left. Explore the changes in public K-12 and community college enrollment, the upticks in for-profit school enrollment and more. 
 

