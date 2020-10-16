Unemployment claims in Washington state
jumped to their highest level since early August as anxieties about the pandemic continue to weigh on the job market.
And the only antiviral drug authorized to treat COVID-19 in the United States, remdesivir, fails to prevent death,
according to a new study sponsored by the World Health Organization.
6:52 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
A "sweet 16" party went terribly sour when 37 guests at an opulent New York catering hall left with the coronavirus and hundreds more ended up in quarantine.
About 8,000 people poured into Hawaii yesterday, the first day of a program that allows travelers to skip quarantine if they test negative. But opponents say it's not enough to keep everyone safe. "I was wrong to not wear a mask." After spending seven days in intensive care with COVID-19, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is telling Americans to learn from his mistakes.
—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services