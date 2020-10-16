Unemployment claims in Washington state
jumped to their highest level since early August as anxieties about the pandemic continue to weigh on the job market.
And the only antiviral drug authorized to treat COVID-19 in the United States, remdesivir, fails to prevent death,
according to a new study sponsored by the World Health Organization.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday are
here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
8:01 am FAQ Friday: What we know about how long COVID-19 illness lasts and the likelihood of catching the coronavirus more than once
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows SARS-CoV-2 particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (National Institutes of Health via The Associated Press)
If you fall ill with COVID-19, how long will the sickness last? It varies wildly, but statistics on typical recoveries offer clues.
This week's FAQ Friday also tackles the latest research on getting the virus a second time.
Read all about it here.
—Ryan Blethen
7:56 am Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home
Hometown rap hero Macklemore and other Seattle stars are taking part in a virtual festival benefiting struggling independent music venues across the country. (Courtney Pedroza / The Seattle Times)
Here's something to watch: Macklemore, Dave Matthews and other Seattle superstars are performing in a virtual festival that starts tonight, to boost ailing music venues.
Here's something to cook: Warm up with the bright flavors of Sri Lanka. A Mercer Island cookbook author is sharing recipes for deviled prawns and coconut roti. And, pick something to read: What should Moira’s Book Club read next? Vote on these recommended reads from Seattle-area indie bookstores.
—Kris Higginson
6:52 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
Remdesivir, the only antiviral drug authorized for treatment of COVID-19 in the United States, fails to prevent deaths, a large study sponsored by the World Health Organization has found.
A "sweet 16" party went terribly sour when 37 guests at an opulent New York catering hall left with the coronavirus and hundreds more ended up in quarantine.
About 8,000 people poured into Hawaii yesterday, the first day of a program that allows travelers to skip quarantine if they test negative. But opponents say it's not enough to keep everyone safe. "I was wrong to not wear a mask." After spending seven days in intensive care with COVID-19, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is telling Americans to learn from his mistakes.
—Kris Higginson
12:00 am Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message? Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Seattle Times staff & news services