By
 

A new coronavirus economic relief bill is unlikely to be finalized before the 2020 presidential election, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.

And big news from this Washington: The state’s top public health officer, Dr. Kathy Lofy, announced Wednesday she plans to step down at year’s end. Her announcement comes five months after the state’s Secretary of Health, John Wiesman, announced he was leaving his position to take a job at the University of North Carolina. Both said their decisions were unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home

Seattleite Denny Vidmar made these guitars from scratch. (Courtesy of Denny Vidmar)
Seattleite Denny Vidmar made these guitars from scratch. (Courtesy of Denny Vidmar)

Pandemic projects: Wow, readers, you’ve been wildly creative! Check out a Bellevue teacher’s charming one-room schoolhouse, two teens’ couture-inspired dresses, gorgeous homemade guitars and much more.

Halloween can still be a scream with these face-mask-friendly costumes for kids and adults.

Watch ballet twirl back. PNB's 7-month closure is ending with an intimate online program that starts tonight.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

The health officer who has helped lead Washington state's COVID-19 response is stepping down. "It's the right time for me personally," Dr. Kathy Lofy says.

President Donald Trump's son Barron had the coronavirus, but the 14-year-old didn't fall ill, first lady Melania Trump wrote yesterday as she chronicled her own "roller coaster" experience with COVID-19.

In this file photo from Aug. 16, 2020, President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump wave from the top of the steps to Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
In this file photo from Aug. 16, 2020, President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump wave from the top of the steps to Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Sixty-one people who went to a spin studio got COVID-19 — even though they followed health guidelines.

COVID-19 is roaring back in Europe, which thought it had tamed the virus. England tightened restrictions on millions of people today, and French police searched top officials' homes in an investigation of how they've handled the pandemic.

Alert, fellow word nerds: Coronaspeak has gone viral, and the English language may never be the same. Quarantini is kind of catchy, but we've had some spectacular flops.

—Kris Higginson

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories