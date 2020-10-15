A new coronavirus economic relief bill is unlikely to be finalized before the 2020 presidential election, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.

And big news from this Washington: The state’s top public health officer, Dr. Kathy Lofy, announced Wednesday she plans to step down at year’s end. Her announcement comes five months after the state’s Secretary of Health, John Wiesman, announced he was leaving his position to take a job at the University of North Carolina. Both said their decisions were unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.

