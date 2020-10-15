A new coronavirus economic relief bill is unlikely to be finalized before the 2020 presidential election, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.
And big news from this Washington: The state’s top public health officer, Dr. Kathy Lofy, announced Wednesday she plans to step down at year’s end. Her announcement comes five months after the state’s Secretary of Health, John Wiesman, announced he was leaving his position to take a job at the University of North Carolina. Both said their decisions were unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Americans critical of Trump's handling of virus, new poll finds
Less than three weeks from Election Day, majorities of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his own illness, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The survey also shows that few Americans have high levels of trust in the information the White House has released about Trump’s health.
Trump’s illness and hospitalization for COVID-19 has focused the critical final stretch of the presidential campaign on the pandemic with Democratic challenger Joe Biden saying Trump has mismanaged the pandemic and cost American lives.
The AP-NORC poll shows 65% believe Trump has not taken the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. seriously enough. The poll, which was taken a week after Trump disclosed his own COVID-19 diagnosis, also shows that 54% of Americans disapprove with how the White House handled the episode.
When there’s a COVID-19 outbreak at a hotel, who gets to know and when?
Salish Lodge guests were furious that they weren't told of multiple workers' positive tests for more than a week. The hotel says it followed county health protocols, but the loss of trust has made it a case study for other local hoteliers.
Public Health – Seattle & King County confirmed Tuesday that six guests at the Residence Inn by Marriott Seattle Downtown/Lake Union have tested positive for COVID-19. The hotel is working with Public Health – Seattle & King County to protect workers and guests. The infected guests have been isolated and there has been no evidence suggesting that the guests were exposed at the hotel or that any other guests have been exposed, according to Vance Kawakami, an epidemiologist with Public Health – Seattle & King County.
Although the hotel’s general manager stated that he cannot comment due to guest privacy concerns, he asserted, and Public Health - Seattle & King County confirmed, that there are no cases among hotel employees as of Oct. 13.
With no high school football, a frustrated trainer staged his own game, violating Washington’s COVID-19 protocols
Tracy Ford's Tacoma mini-camp and showcase game two weekends ago, videotaped for college recruiters, featured up to 112 top players and well-known guest coaches.
The only problem: It broke Washington's COVID-19 safety rules.
The event thrust the wants of high school athletes — and sometimes parents, coaches and trainers — against fears about spreading a coronavirus that’s killed more than 215,000 Americans and sickened 8 million. While Ford said no players have since reported symptoms of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus — and had self-quarantined one week beforehand, with pregame temperature checks — only frequent testing after possible exposure can identify asymptomatic cases.
When it comes to athletics, enforcement varies from county to county and even town to town.
Seattle-area man is the third person in the U.S. confirmed to have been infected twice with coronavirus
A Seattle-area man is the third person in the nation confirmed to have been infected twice with the coronavirus.
His doctors were able to get the most detailed look yet at how the body responds to a second infection.
They've since confirmed another local reinfection, and expect more in coming months.
Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home
Pandemic projects: Wow, readers, you’ve been wildly creative! Check out a Bellevue teacher’s charming one-room schoolhouse, two teens’ couture-inspired dresses, gorgeous homemade guitars and much more.
Halloween can still be a scream with these face-mask-friendly costumes for kids and adults.
Watch ballet twirl back. PNB's 7-month closure is ending with an intimate online program that starts tonight.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
The health officer who has helped lead Washington state's COVID-19 response is stepping down. "It's the right time for me personally," Dr. Kathy Lofy says.
President Donald Trump's son Barron had the coronavirus, but the 14-year-old didn't fall ill, first lady Melania Trump wrote yesterday as she chronicled her own "roller coaster" experience with COVID-19.
Sixty-one people who went to a spin studio got COVID-19 — even though they followed health guidelines.
COVID-19 is roaring back in Europe, which thought it had tamed the virus. England tightened restrictions on millions of people today, and French police searched top officials' homes in an investigation of how they've handled the pandemic.
Alert, fellow word nerds: Coronaspeak has gone viral, and the English language may never be the same. Quarantini is kind of catchy, but we've had some spectacular flops.
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Most Read Local Stories
- Even for easygoing Seattle, living in the parks has gone too far
- Retired UW professor charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting his sleeping wife in Bellevue
- Coronavirus daily news updates, October 14: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- UW professor missing on Mount Rainier trail
- After Bellevue man survived July shooting, King County prosecutors say his ex-wife continued to plot his killing