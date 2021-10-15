By
 

While case counts are decreasing across the state, all large events in Washington will soon require proof of vaccination or a negative test. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new policy Thursday, which applies to indoor events with more than 1,000 people and outdoor events with more than 10,000.

Meanwhile, U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

If you're going to a big outdoor or indoor event in Washington, you'll soon need proof of vaccination or a recent negative test under a new order announced yesterday. Here are the details, along with what to do if you've lost your vaccination card.

Many Americans who got the Moderna vaccine should get a booster shot, U.S. health advisers recommended yesterday, but they steered away from a "let it rip" approach for everyone. Today they're focusing on who should get Johnson & Johnson boosters.

The cruise industry says it’s safer than other vacations. But "the devil is in the details," COVID-19 experts say, outlining which details matter most.

Was this our final COVID-19 surge? There are reasons for optimism, although patterns that defy explanation should serve as a "wake-up call," scientists say.

One of the world’s toughest quarantine regimes is finally ending. “We can’t live here in a hermit kingdom,” one official says as a nation that walled itself off moves away from its famed quarantine hotels.

A new mom died of COVID-19 before making a baby registry. A nurse — and hundreds of strangers — pitched in to help baby Carmen and her stunned father.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff

