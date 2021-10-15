By
 

While case counts are decreasing across the state, all large events in Washington will soon require proof of vaccination or a negative test. Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new policy Thursday, which applies to indoor events with more than 1,000 people and outdoor events with more than 10,000.

Meanwhile, U.S. health advisers said Thursday that some Americans who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago should get a half-dose booster to rev up protection against the coronavirus.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Wyoming district where student arrested extends mask mandate

High School junior Grace Smith, 16, and her father Andy Smith poses in the Laramie Boomerang newsroom in Laramie Wyo., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Police had arrested Grace Smith earlier that day when she violated a school mask mandate and allegedly refused to leave Laramie High School. The school district voted Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021, to extend the mask mandate another month. (Greg Johnson/Laramie Boomerang via AP)

A mask-wearing mandate will continue for at least another month in a Wyoming school district where a student who wouldn’t wear a mask got arrested for allegedly refusing to leave her high school.

Grace Smith, 16, might not be involved in future confrontations at Laramie High School, however. The junior said she was withdrawing after being “bullied, discriminated against and worst of all, legitimately threatened.”

Albany County School District No. 1 trustees voted 6-1 later in the meeting to extend the district’s mask mandate for everybody inside district buildings until Nov. 12. The mask requirement had been set to expire this Friday.

Wyoming has had one of the lowest vaccination rates and highest COVID-19 rates in the U.S. but the district is among just a few in Wyoming to require masks this fall. Smith’s anti-mask stance is widespread in this conservative state, where Republican Gov. Mark Gordon has vowed not to return to mask mandates since imposing an unpopular one last winter.

Laramie — home to the University of Wyoming, which has been requiring masks in most of its buildings this fall — has been somewhat more receptive to masks than many Wyoming communities which also have had heated debates over masks this fall.

Police arrested Smith at her high school Oct. 7 after she served two consecutive, two-day suspensions for not wearing a mask.

Read the story here.

—Mead Gruver, The Associated Press
Catch up on the past 24 hours

If you're going to a big outdoor or indoor event in Washington, you'll soon need proof of vaccination or a recent negative test under a new order announced yesterday. Here are the details, along with what to do if you've lost your vaccination card.

Many Americans who got the Moderna vaccine should get a booster shot, U.S. health advisers recommended yesterday, but they steered away from a "let it rip" approach for everyone. Today they're focusing on who should get Johnson & Johnson boosters.

The cruise industry says it’s safer than other vacations. But "the devil is in the details," COVID-19 experts say, outlining which details matter most.

Was this our final COVID-19 surge? There are reasons for optimism, although patterns that defy explanation should serve as a "wake-up call," scientists say.

One of the world’s toughest quarantine regimes is finally ending. “We can’t live here in a hermit kingdom,” one official says as a nation that walled itself off moves away from its famed quarantine hotels.

A new mom died of COVID-19 before making a baby registry. A nurse — and hundreds of strangers — pitched in to help baby Carmen and her stunned father.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

