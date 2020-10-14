Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday five counties east of the Cascade Mountains — Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin and Yakima — will advance to the second phase in his four-part reopening plan. It’s the first major change since he paused counties’ advancement through the phases this summer.

Throughout the country, however, infections are rising again, sparking fears that a forewarned wave of infections this fall and winter has begun.

