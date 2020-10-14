Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday five counties east of the Cascade Mountains — Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin and Yakima —
will advance to the second phase in his four-part reopening plan. It’s the first major change since he paused counties’ advancement through the phases this summer.
Throughout the country, however, infections are rising again,
sparking fears that a forewarned wave of infections this fall and winter has begun.
Beta Theta Pi fraternity house at the University of Washington is on probation for breaking COVID-19 rules. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
UW is threatening "harsher disciplinary actions" against Greek Row, where a coronavirus outbreak has swelled to hundreds of cases.
Five counties have been cleared to move to the second phase of Washington's reopening plan. They were once among the state's biggest coronavirus hot spots. See the status of every county, and what that means for daily life.
Coronavirus cases are rising in the U.S., sparking worries that the next big wave has begun. One prominent UW model forecasts that U.S. deaths, which just topped 215,000, could rise to more than 394,000 by February.
Cheryl Odegaard, a medical assistant at St. Luke’s Respiratory Clinic in Duluth, administers a coronavirus test to a patient in a drive-through testing site last month. (Alex Kormann / Minneapolis Star Tribune / TNS)
Would you get a vaccine, if a free and approved one were available now? Half of Americans say they wouldn't. And no, vaccine makers are not mass-slaughtering sharks. Here's how that idea caught fire and what's actually happening.
Eli Lilly's trial of an antibody treatment for COVID-19 has been paused over a potential safety concern. This came a day after Johnson & Johnson paused its vaccine trial because a participant fell ill, and a month after sicknesses halted AstraZeneca's vaccine trial. Here's what you should know about the efforts to make and distribute a vaccine, including who could get one first.
Reinfections are real, but how common are they? Chances are, you don't need to worry. But there are reasons to keep wearing masks even if you've recovered from COVID-19, doctors say.
The Admiral and other Seattle-area cinemas reopen this week with new measures to try to keep customers safe. This definitely won't look like the last time you went to the movies.
Will Seattle's restaurateurs ever recover? The New York Times looked at how our once-vibrant scene and its superstars are getting crushed. The latest in a string of closures is Beth's Cafe, of 12-egg omelet fame.
Famous 24-hour, greasy-spoon diner Beth’s Cafe is located at the edge of the Phinney Ridge neighborhood, off of Aurora Avenue North near North 73rd Street. (Lindsey Wasson / The Seattle Times, 2015)
—Kris Higginson
