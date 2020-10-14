Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday five counties east of the Cascade Mountains — Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin and Yakima — will advance to the second phase in his four-part reopening plan. It’s the first major change since he paused counties’ advancement through the phases this summer.
Throughout the country, however, infections are rising again, sparking fears that a forewarned wave of infections this fall and winter has begun.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Study: Health systems, govt responses linked to virus tolls
Scientists say a comparison of 21 developed countries during the start of the coronavirus pandemic shows that those with early lockdowns and well-prepared national health systems avoided large numbers of additional deaths due to the outbreak.
In a study published Wednesday by the journal Nature Medicine, researchers used the number of weekly deaths in 19 European countries, New Zealand and Australia over the past decade to estimate how many people would have died from mid-February to May 2020 had the pandemic not happened.
The study found there were about 206,000 excess deaths across the 21 countries during the period.
The authors said government efforts to suppress transmission of the virus and the ability of national health systems to cope with the pandemic factored into the outcomes.
University of Oregon says winter term will be largely online
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon said Tuesday that winter term courses will continue to be largely remote and online.
The university in Eugene said it will continue to offer some classes in-person, such as science labs and physical education courses, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Those in-person courses will require face coverings and physical distancing, according to the university.
