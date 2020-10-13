By
 

Prospects have faded further for new coronavirus financial relief as the federal government remains at a stalemate. Many Senate Republicans are rejecting a proposal from the White House, and members of the U.S. House of Representatives have been told not to expect any action this week.

In our own Washington, more than a dozen movie theaters will reopen at 25% capacity this Friday, after the governor’s newly revised Phase 2 guidelines gave them the go-ahead to do so. But the state is still struggling with several outbreaks, including on the University of Washington’s Greek Row, where more than 200 infections have been confirmed.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

This data is from Saturday, the most recent available from the Washington Department of Health, which reported a data-processing problem on Sunday and was unable to provide updated figures.
This data is from Saturday, the most recent available from the Washington Department of Health, which reported a data-processing problem on Sunday and was unable to provide updated figures.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Hong Kong orchestra quarantines after member contracts COVID

About 100 members of the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra are in quarantine after one of its members, a bass clarinet player, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Hong Kong orchestra had begun its new season of performances last Friday with a sold-out socially distanced concert.

In a statement Tuesday, the orchestra said it would cancel four upcoming performances and issue refunds to those who had bought tickets.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Advertising

Poll: New angst for caregivers in time of COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has thrust many Americans into the role of caring for an older or disabled loved one for the first time, a new poll finds.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds that 17% of Americans say they are providing ongoing caregiving, part of an informal volunteer corps. About 1 in 10 caregivers has begun since the virus outbreak, and about half of those say they are providing care specifically because of the pandemic.

A new UChicago Harris/AP-NORC poll finds among other things that Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to say the U.S. government has a great deal or quite a bit of responsibility for the current coronavirus situation in the U.S.
A new UChicago Harris/AP-NORC poll finds among other things that Democrats are about twice as likely as Republicans to say the U.S. government has a great deal or quite a bit of responsibility for the current coronavirus situation in the U.S.

The fear of unwittingly passing on the virus has become a major preoccupation for caregivers. In the poll, 44% were extremely or very concerned about risks to the person they care for, versus 28% who said the same about their own risks.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Which was the saddest pandemic day of them all?

It varies depending on the individual, of course. But researchers pinpointed one very common day with their Hedometer, which parses word choices across social media to reveal a measure of humans' well-being. The things we can learn are fascinating as the Hedometer's stockpile of data grows to towering highs.

Read the full story here.

Researchers are looking at online behavior, specifically Twitter posts, to gauge public mental health. (Monique Wray / The New York Times)
Researchers are looking at online behavior, specifically Twitter posts, to gauge public mental health. (Monique Wray / The New York Times)
—The New York Times

How much screen time is too much? Pandemic throws new wobble into parents' balancing act

Karla Petersen, left, gets a hug from Abby Booth, 6, as Abby’s twin sister Becca joins them. In the background between online classes is Tavo Petersen-Zambrano, 14. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Karla Petersen, left, gets a hug from Abby Booth, 6, as Abby’s twin sister Becca joins them. In the background between online classes is Tavo Petersen-Zambrano, 14. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)

Northgate mother Karla Petersen had a gut-level feeling that staring at screens all day was harmful as she tried to help seven kids manage up to 32 separate daily log-ons to schooling platforms. So she redesigned school, supplementing with her own on-the-fly adventures.

As families struggle to balance their kids' relationships with screens, pediatricians are backing away from hard-and-fast rules. Here's what the research says, and what pediatricians and educators advise.

—Joy Resmovits
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

A nurse prepares a shot that is part of a possible coronavirus vaccine being developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna in Binghamton, N.Y., in July. (Hans Pennink / The Associated Press, file)
A nurse prepares a shot that is part of a possible coronavirus vaccine being developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna in Binghamton, N.Y., in July. (Hans Pennink / The Associated Press, file)

Creating a vaccine won't mean "problem solved," because getting it to 230 million Americans is no small order. Here's what will need to happen, and who's likely to get it first. Prepare for confusion, because you may get a choice of several so-so vaccines — with little way of knowing which one is best. Meanwhile, a major vaccine trial has been paused after a participant fell ill.

Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz has tested positive while playing with Peru's national team, and the Sounders' match tomorrow has been postponed.

COVID-19 was worse the second time for an otherwise healthy 25-year-old man whose positive tests came more than a month apart. The Nevada man's hospitalization is bad news for people hoping one infection will make them immune, scientists say.

AMC and Cinemark movie theaters will reopen this week in the Seattle area under new guidelines. Here's our updated look at what you can and can't do in each county.

"Well done, Seattle!" Rant & Rave features a reader who was cheerfully surprised by a coronavirus testing experience (here's where you can get tested, by the way). But another reader has a less sunny message for unmasked parents.

What a treat: South Seattle neighbors are keeping Halloween traditions alive with a map of houses that offer "candy chutes" and other socially distant candy delivery options. You can add your house if you'd like.

—Kris Higginson

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories