Prospects have faded further for new coronavirus financial relief as the federal government remains at a stalemate. Many Senate Republicans are rejecting a proposal from the White House, and members of the U.S. House of Representatives have been told not to expect any action this week.

In our own Washington, more than a dozen movie theaters will reopen at 25% capacity this Friday, after the governor’s newly revised Phase 2 guidelines gave them the go-ahead to do so. But the state is still struggling with several outbreaks, including on the University of Washington’s Greek Row, where more than 200 infections have been confirmed.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we'll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

