Prospects have faded further for new coronavirus financial relief as the federal government remains at a stalemate. Many Senate Republicans are rejecting a proposal from the White House, and members of the U.S. House of Representatives have been told not to expect any action this week.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
It varies depending on the individual, of course. But researchers pinpointed one very common day with their Hedometer, which parses word choices across social media to reveal a measure of humans' well-being. The things we can learn are fascinating as the Hedometer's stockpile of data grows to towering highs.
How much screen time is too much? Pandemic throws new wobble into parents' balancing act
Northgate mother Karla Petersen had a gut-level feeling that staring at screens all day was harmful as she tried to help seven kids manage up to 32 separate daily log-ons to schooling platforms. So she redesigned school, supplementing with her own on-the-fly adventures.
What a treat: South Seattle neighbors are keeping Halloween traditions alive with a map of houses that offer "candy chutes" and other socially distant candy delivery options. You can add your house if you'd like.
—Kris Higginson
