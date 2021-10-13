The U.S. will reopen its borders with Canada and Mexico next month for fully vaccinated people taking nonessential trips, ending a 19-month freeze. Here’s what travelers can expect.

Unvaccinated Boeing workers will need to act quickly to keep their jobs under the timeline for the company’s new vaccine mandate, announced Tuesday. But “our members are polarized on this issue,” the head of the Machinists union says.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

