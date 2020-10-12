President Donald Trump found himself flagged on Twitter over the weekend for misinformation after claiming he was “immune” to the coronavirus. So far, science hasn’t been able to determine how long people who’ve contracted the virus might be resistant to catching it again, and researchers are studying examples of people being reinfected.

In Washington, the state Department of Health said Sunday that a data processing error prevented publishing updated tallies of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. State officials say they hope to fix the problem today.

