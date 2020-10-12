By
 

President Donald Trump found himself flagged on Twitter over the weekend for misinformation after claiming he was “immune” to the coronavirus. So far, science hasn’t been able to determine how long people who’ve contracted the virus might be resistant to catching it again, and researchers are studying examples of people being reinfected.

In Washington, the state Department of Health said Sunday that a data processing error prevented publishing updated tallies of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. State officials say they hope to fix the problem today.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

This data is from Saturday, the most recent available from the Washington Department of Health, which reported a data-processing problem on Sunday and was unable to provide updated figures.
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Prepped for hurricanes, Miami pivoted quickly to online classes. What can Seattle learn from this?

A student participates while attending an online class from a learning center in Miami, Florida, on Sept. 4. Miami isn’t a tech hub, but it has a lot to teach the Pacific Northwest about how to make online education engaging and effective. (Eva Marie Uzcategui / Bloomberg)
Unlike Seattle, Miami isn’t known as a tech hub. And its school district is larger and more diverse than any in Washington: Of its more than 350,000 students, two-thirds are from low-income families, more than 70% are Hispanic and about 20% are Black, according to district records.

But Miami has a lot to teach the Pacific Northwest about how to make online education engaging and effective — starting with its preparedness last spring.

Despite having the earliest coronavirus lockdown in the nation, Seattle struggled to implement any sustained online education in the spring, and some parents say offerings remain a patchwork in the new school year. This fall, after the sluggish spring start, about 92% of Seattle Public School students logged on to at least one of the district’s tools during the first two weeks of school; Miami achieved that level of participation daily back in April.

—Danielle Dreilinger / Special to The Seattle Times
COVID-19 has homeless-shelter providers scrambling as winter approaches

The Quality Inn in SeaTac houses dozens of homeless people who would normally be in rotating church shelters throughout south King County. Federal funding for the rooms expires in December, so King County Executive Dow Constantine is proposing that the county dip into its emergency reserves to keep people housed at least into March. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)
Seattle-area shelter providers are scrambling to protect homeless people from COVID-19 and the coming winter weather.

Federal money bought some social distance by moving hundreds of people out of crowded shelters and into hotel rooms, but it runs out soon.

—Scott Greenstone

A customer holds a 10-pound banknote over fruit and vegetables at Chrisp Street Market in Poplar, London. (Bloomberg photo by Hollie Adams)
The coronavirus may linger for weeks on phone screens, banknotes and other common high-touch surfaces, a new study has found.

New York City slapped lockdown violators with more than $150,000 in fines on the first weekend of strict new rules as the virus surges. Track the pandemic here.

Twitter flagged one of President Donald Trump’s tweets for spreading misinformation yesterday after he claimed, without evidence, that he was "immune" to the coronavirus. It isn't yet known how strongly or how long someone who's had the virus might be resistant to it, and researchers are studying examples of people who have been reinfected.

Trump also drew fire from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was surprised by a campaign ad featuring him. The president is back on the campaign trail today, though experts are puzzled over what led his doctor to decide he isn't contagious.

What will Thanksgiving be like? Look north for a preview. Canadians are marking the holiday today and making painful decisions amid the virus' second wave.

—Kris Higginson

—Seattle Times staff
Seattle Times staff & news services

