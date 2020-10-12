President Donald Trump found himself flagged on Twitter over the weekend for misinformation after claiming he was “immune” to the coronavirus. So far, science hasn’t been able to determine how long people who’ve contracted the virus might be resistant to catching it again, and researchers are studying examples of people being reinfected.
In Washington, the state Department of Health said Sunday that a data processing error prevented publishing updated tallies of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. State officials say they hope to fix the problem today.
Prepped for hurricanes, Miami pivoted quickly to online classes. What can Seattle learn from this?
Unlike Seattle, Miami isn’t known as a tech hub. And its school district is larger and more diverse than any in Washington: Of its more than 350,000 students, two-thirds are from low-income families, more than 70% are Hispanic and about 20% are Black, according to district records.
Despite having the earliest coronavirus lockdown in the nation, Seattle struggled to implement any sustained online education in the spring, and some parents say offerings remain a patchwork in the new school year. This fall, after the sluggish spring start, about 92% of Seattle Public School students logged on to at least one of the district’s tools during the first two weeks of school; Miami achieved that level of participation daily back in April.
