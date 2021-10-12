In anticipation of more people becoming eligible for booster shots, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday that a downtown vaccination site will open Oct. 23 at the Amazon Meeting Center (no appointments are necessary; vaccines available from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through early 2022). The Seattle Fire Department will also restart mobile vaccinations clinics. Additional community vaccination hubs in South and West Seattle will be announced in the next couple of weeks.
About 83% of King County’s nearly 15,000 employees have reported being vaccinated as of Monday morning, a week ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline mandated by Executive Dow Constantine. Metro Transit, which is by far the biggest county department with 4,000 employees, reported 78% of employees are vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rate of any department of county government. Around 80% of employees in the King County Sheriff’s Office have reported being vaccinated. There is no test-out option for county or state workers who do not get vaccinated.
If you’ve already had COVID, do you need a vaccine?
Two doses of an mRNA vaccine produce more antibodies, and more reliably, than an infection with the coronavirus does. But the antibodies from prior infection are more diverse, capable of fending off a wider range of variants, than those produced by vaccines.
Those are some of the conclusions common to a number of studies about the virus, reinfection and the vaccine.
While many people who have recovered from COVID-19 may emerge relatively unscathed from a second encounter with the virus, the strength and durability of their immunity depends on their age, health status and severity of initial infection.
“That’s the thing with natural infection — you can be on the very low end of that or very high end, depending on what kind of disease you developed,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University.
Seattle is opening a new COVID-19 vaccine hub downtown. It's the first of several community hubs planned as more people become eligible for boosters, and the city is also restarting mobile vaccine clinics.
Vaccination rates have soared among King County workers, but with the deadline to get their last shot past, thousands remain unvaccinated or haven't reported their status. You can start to see the possible fallout if you look at the least- and most-vaccinated departments.
The questionnaire that will decide WSU coach Nick Rolovich's fatehas these six questions. It's far from certain that Rolovich, our state's top-paid worker, will keep his job after requesting a vaccine exemption. Only a tiny percentage of state workers' requests have been granted.
An "astounding" new study indicates COVID-19 patients' lives were saved with the use of a pulse oximeter, a small device that clips on your finger. The magnitude of the benefit surprised even the device's strongest supporters. Know how it works and when to seek medical help.
Texas' governor has banned vaccine mandates, including for private businesses. This sharply clashes with President Joe Biden's mandate and the actions of several giant private companies in Texas.