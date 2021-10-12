In anticipation of more people becoming eligible for booster shots, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday that a downtown vaccination site will open Oct. 23 at the Amazon Meeting Center (no appointments are necessary; vaccines available from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through early 2022). The Seattle Fire Department will also restart mobile vaccinations clinics. Additional community vaccination hubs in South and West Seattle will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

About 83% of King County’s nearly 15,000 employees have reported being vaccinated as of Monday morning, a week ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline mandated by Executive Dow Constantine. Metro Transit, which is by far the biggest county department with 4,000 employees, reported 78% of employees are vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rate of any department of county government. Around 80% of employees in the King County Sheriff’s Office have reported being vaccinated. There is no test-out option for county or state workers who do not get vaccinated.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption