President Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public appearance after being hospitalized for the coronavirus, defying public health guidelines to speak to a crowd of hundreds even as the White House refused to declare that he was not contagious.

In Europe, a second wave of coronavirus infections has struck well before flu season even started, with intensive care wards filling up again and bars shutting down. Making matters worse, authorities say, is a widespread case of “COVID-fatigue.”

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health confirmed 475 new COVID-19 cases, and no new deaths by 11:59 p.m. Friday. Overall, Washington has 93,035 confirmed cases, and 2,190 deaths, according to state health officials.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.