President Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public appearance after being hospitalized for the coronavirus, defying public health guidelines to speak to a crowd of hundreds even as the White House refused to declare that he was not contagious.
Remote learning leaves children with disabilities behind
For many special education families, online learning is simply not working, and some parents say their children are regressing. The state has received at least 45 special education-related complaints since schools closed last March. And three special education families have filed a lawsuit asking Thurston County Superior Court to overturn statewide emergency rules that relaxed the number of instructional hours schools provide students.
Amid school closures, regular sessions with state-funded behavioral technicians are one of the only supports Caroline’s son, a 17-year-old Lake Washington boy, has. His district recently granted him a couple of hours each day of in-person learning — but it’s not enough, said Caroline, who is pleading with the district for more face-to-face time.
Like districts across the state, Lake Washington was unprepared to switch to remote learning in the spring for normally developing students, much less those with learning disabilities.
Special education staff largely stopped evaluating children who might newly qualify for specialized services, creating a backlog of at least 1,308 students statewide, state officials say. Read the full story here.
—Hannah Furfaro
The delivery of a coronavirus vaccine can be expected in January 2021, according to a Trump administration official leading the response to the pandemic, despite statements from the president that inoculations could begin this month.
COVID-19 has become a political issue in this in fall's races. The coronavirus has killed more than 210,000 Americans, shut down the economy and upended the lives of pretty much everyone. And on the virtual campaign trail, candidates have to answer to all facets of the pandemic, from basic facts like whether they believe the virus is deadly and if they wear masks, to longer-term questions of how they’ll address economic impacts and health care.
Europe’s second wave of coronavirus infections has struck well before flu season even started, with intensive care wards filling up again and bars shutting down. Making matters worse, authorities say, is a widespread case of “COVID-fatigue.”
Washington state's tribes have found new energy to help get out the vote in next month's elections, pouring campaign cash into state and federal races. Every election is important. But to Native people, this election feels more like a matter of survival.
Every Wednesday for two hours, Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo is mask-free so visitors with disabilities that might make it hard to wear a mask can enjoy the venue.
