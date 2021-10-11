Moderna has shipped a greater share of its doses to wealthy countries than any other vaccine manufacturer. As for the poorer countries struggling to obtain vaccines, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel called the situation “sad” but said it was out of his control.

Meanwhile, in Washington state, two public figures are receiving criticism for their recent behavior around COVID precautions: Seattle mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell, who posed maskless and mingled with dozens of people at a large indoor event on Friday, and Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich, who confirmed he is applying for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law making it a crime to impede vaccination efforts or harass or intimidate people trying to get their shots.

