Moderna has shipped a greater share of its doses to wealthy countries than any other vaccine manufacturer. As for the poorer countries struggling to obtain vaccines, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel called the situation “sad” but said it was out of his control.
Meanwhile, in Washington state, two public figures are receiving criticism for their recent behavior around COVID precautions: Seattle mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell, who posed maskless and mingled with dozens of people at a large indoor event on Friday, and Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich, who confirmed he is applying for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law making it a crime to impede vaccination efforts or harass or intimidate people trying to get their shots.
Hundreds of thousands of U.S. troops have not yet complied with vaccine mandate as deadlines near
Hundreds of thousands of U.S. service members remain unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated against the coronavirus as the Pentagon’s first compliance deadlines near, with lopsided rates across the individual services and a spike in deaths among military reservists illustrating how political division over the shots has seeped into a nonpartisan force with unambiguous orders.
Overall, the military’s vaccination rate has climbed since August, when Defense Department leaders, acting on a directive from President Joe Biden, informed the nation’s 2.1 million troops that immunization would become mandatory, exemptions would be rare and those who refuse would be punished. Yet troops’ response has been scattershot, according to data assessed by The Washington Post.
For instance, 90 percent of the active-duty Navy is fully vaccinated, whereas just 72 percent of the Marine Corps is, the data show, even though both services share a Nov. 28 deadline. In the Air Force, more than 60,000 personnel have just three weeks to meet the Defense Department’s most ambitious deadline.
Deaths attributed to covid-19 have soared in parts of the force as some services struggle to inoculate their troops. In September, more military personnel died of coronavirus infections than in all of 2020. None of those who died were fully vaccinated, Pentagon spokesman Maj. Charlie Dietz said.
Millions of kids’ COVID vaccines ‘ready’ to go; initial doses to be shared on a population basis
Within days of regulators clearing the nation’s first vaccine for younger children, federal officials say they will begin pushing out as many as 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine to inoculate school-age kids across America in a bid to control the coronavirus pandemic.
The kickoff of the long-awaited children’s vaccination campaign is expected as soon as early November. And this time round, the government has purchased enough doses to give two shots to all 28 million eligible children, ages 5 to 11.
Still, federal and state officials and health providers say that vaccinating children is likely to be a more challenging process than it was for adults and teens. The federal government plans to allocate the initial shots according to a formula to ensure equitable distribution, likely based on a state’s population of eligible children, according to a federal health official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share planning. Enlisting besieged health providers and persuading reluctant parents will complicate the process.
Should kids trick-or-treat this year? "Go out there and enjoy Halloween," Dr. Anthony Fauci says … but he adds that we should brace for a possible winter rebound of the virus.
High numbers of long-term care facilities in Washingtonare seeing COVID-19 outbreaks and closing the doors to visitors again. In one home, 41 residents and 13 staff members tested positive in just a month.
Seattle mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell posed maskless for photos at an event that drew more than 200 people on Friday, including former Gov. Gary Locke. The images ricocheted around social media. Here's the context.
UW Medicine patients who want a transplant will need a vaccine first. It's among a growing number of transplant programs that are essentially requiring COVID-19 shots, and in some places, this is creating an uproar.