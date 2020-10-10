The World Health Organization announced more than 350,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday: a record daily high for COVID-19 infections worldwide.
Wisconsin and the Dakotas, where mask usage is below the U.S. average of 50%. lead the nation in new coronavirus cases per capita.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health confirmed 642 new COVID-19 cases, as well as seven new deaths by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Overall, Washington has 92,560 confirmed cases, and 2,190 deaths, according to state health officials.
Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Why won’t White House say when Trump last tested negative?
It is a basic, crucial question and one the White House refuses to answer: When was President Donald Trump’s last negative test for the coronavirus before he tested positive last week?
“Yeah, I’m not going to give you a detailed readout with timestamps every time the president’s tested,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters last weekend.
“I can’t reveal that at this time,” echoed Alyssa Farah, the White House director of strategic communications. “Doctors would like to keep it private.”
“I don’t want to go backwards,” said Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician.
The answer could help fill in vital details about the course of the president’s illness as well as when he may have been contagious and whom else he may have exposed. And the White House refusal to answer makes it hard not to wonder what they’re hiding, given other details they’ve shared.
“At this point it’s just so strange that they’re unwilling to give us the information,” said Michael Joseph Mina, a physician and professor of epidemiology at Harvard’s school of public health. “It makes people start thinking things like, ‘Was the president the super-spreader?’… If there was no nefarious activity going on, then they should have no problem answering this question.”
Amazon’s turnover rate amid pandemic is at least double the average for retail and warehousing industries
Amazon’s turnover rate among front-line workers was at least double the industry average during the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, reinforcing the view among some critics that the Seattle commerce giant churns through workers.
It also raises questions about the role of automation — a major strategy Amazon has employed in the last five years to drive speed and efficiency — in employee retention. Some researchers say increasing automation may be a driver of higher turnover rates, while also reducing companies’ turnover costs in hiring and training replacement workers.
Amazon said this month that more than 1.37 million people had worked in front-line roles — shuffling products through its warehouses and stocking the shelves at Whole Foods Market stores — in the U.S. at some point between March 1 and Sept. 19.
Amazon’s current front-line U.S. workforce is far smaller, even as it continues to swell due to continued growth and in anticipation of what is typically the company’s busiest times of year: its annual Prime Day sale and the holiday season. The company declined to specify its current number of front-line employees, but earlier announcements indicate it employs between 650,000 and 700,000 people in the U.S. in all roles; the front-line work force, while making up the majority of its employees, would be smaller.
Whole Foods is left behind in Amazon’s pandemic-fueled boom
With millions of Americans still sheltering in place and cooking their own meals, the grocery industry has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise battered U.S. economy. Unless, that is, you are Whole Foods Market, the upscale chain acquired three years ago by Amazon.com.
Trips to Whole Foods in September were down 25% from a year earlier, according to Placer.ai, which tallies retail foot traffic from some 30 million mobile devices. Some of the decline is due to consumers consolidating shopping trips and buying more groceries online, but the traffic decline at Whole Foods is much steeper than at Walmart, Kroger and Trader Joe’s. Visits to Albertsons-owned stores, including Safeway, meanwhile, actually increased last month, compared with a year ago. And though Earnest Research estimates that Whole Foods sales (including online) rose by as much as 10% during the pandemic, some rivals are posting twice the gains.
“Everyone is buying more everywhere, but total customers are actually down for Whole Foods,” said Michael Maloof, who tracks consumer habits for Earnest Research. “Whole Foods is in a uniquely horrible place.”
Most Read Local Stories
- Trio of storms will make for a busy weather weekend in the Seattle area
- Coronavirus daily news updates, October 9: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- Washington state AG fires chief investigator over his alleged behavior toward restaurant waiter wearing a BLM button
- Solutions to your face-covering conundrums: 'Maskne,' wet masks and how to get your kid to wear one
- 4 take-aways from Washington's gubernatorial debate between Gov. Jay Inslee and Loren Culp
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.