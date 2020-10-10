The World Health Organization announced more than 350,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday: a record daily high for COVID-19 infections worldwide.

Wisconsin and the Dakotas, where mask usage is below the U.S. average of 50%. lead the nation in new coronavirus cases per capita.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health confirmed 642 new COVID-19 cases, as well as seven new deaths by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Overall, Washington has 92,560 confirmed cases, and 2,190 deaths, according to state health officials.

