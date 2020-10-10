Meanwhile, the state Department of Health confirmed 642 new COVID-19 cases, as well as seven new deaths by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Overall, Washington has 92,560 confirmed cases, and 2,190 deaths, according to state health officials.
Amazon’s turnover rate amid pandemic is at least double the average for retail and warehousing industries
Amazon’s turnover rate among front-line workers was at least double the industry average during the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, reinforcing the view among some critics that the Seattle commerce giant churns through workers.
It also raises questions about the role of automation — a major strategy Amazon has employed in the last five years to drive speed and efficiency — in employee retention. Some researchers say increasing automation may be a driver of higher turnover rates, while also reducing companies’ turnover costs in hiring and training replacement workers.
Amazon said this month that more than 1.37 million people had worked in front-line roles — shuffling products through its warehouses and stocking the shelves at Whole Foods Market stores — in the U.S. at some point between March 1 and Sept. 19.
Amazon’s current front-line U.S. workforce is far smaller, even as it continues to swell due to continued growth and in anticipation of what is typically the company’s busiest times of year: its annual Prime Day sale and the holiday season. The company declined to specify its current number of front-line employees, but earlier announcements indicate it employs between 650,000 and 700,000 people in the U.S. in all roles; the front-line work force, while making up the majority of its employees, would be smaller.
Whole Foods is left behind in Amazon’s pandemic-fueled boom
With millions of Americans still sheltering in place and cooking their own meals, the grocery industry has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise battered U.S. economy. Unless, that is, you are Whole Foods Market, the upscale chain acquired three years ago by Amazon.com.
Trips to Whole Foods in September were down 25% from a year earlier, according to Placer.ai, which tallies retail foot traffic from some 30 million mobile devices. Some of the decline is due to consumers consolidating shopping trips and buying more groceries online, but the traffic decline at Whole Foods is much steeper than at Walmart, Kroger and Trader Joe’s. Visits to Albertsons-owned stores, including Safeway, meanwhile, actually increased last month, compared with a year ago. And though Earnest Research estimates that Whole Foods sales (including online) rose by as much as 10% during the pandemic, some rivals are posting twice the gains.
“Everyone is buying more everywhere, but total customers are actually down for Whole Foods,” said Michael Maloof, who tracks consumer habits for Earnest Research. “Whole Foods is in a uniquely horrible place.”
