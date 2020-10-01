By
 

After more than a month of decreasing daily COVID-19 infections in Washington, that number could be creeping back up, according to state health officials who on Wednesday reminded us all how relentless the virus is. They also announced an incoming shipment of 149,000 rapid antigen tests, which will initially be distributed to tribes, federally qualified health centers and critical access hospitals.

Thursday is the first day King County Metro will collect fares again after months of not doing so in an effort to prevent contact between riders and drivers. In a statement Wednesday, Metro encouraged riders to use contactless payment methods, such as ORCA cards.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday are here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Quarantine Corner: How to make staying home and staying safe a little easier

How can you socialize safely when dark, drizzly days descend? Seattle-area residents offer ideas on finding warmth together by using outdoor spaces creatively.

You could also embrace that colder weather with two chilling new crime novels.

Or curl up on the couch and enjoy the new shows on Netflix this month.

Does your family have a special holiday recipe that’s been passed through the generations? We’d love to hear from you.​​​​

Seattle chef Eric Rivera’s recipe for pavochon turkey (pictured here in 2019) is inspired by his Puerto Rican upbringing. Does your family have a special, intergenerational holiday recipe that you’d like to share? Tell us, and we might include you in a story this fall. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
Seattle chef Eric Rivera’s recipe for pavochon turkey (pictured here in 2019) is inspired by his Puerto Rican upbringing. Does your family have a special, intergenerational holiday recipe that you’d like to share? Tell us, and we might include you in a story this fall. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Salish Lodge & Spa will close for a week to undergo deep cleaning. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times, 2019)
Salish Lodge & Spa will close for a week to undergo deep cleaning. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times, 2019)

Salish Lodge & Spa is closed after at least 25 people were infected, and health officials recommend a coronavirus test for anyone who visited recently. (Here's where to get one.) Meanwhile, at UW, a second outbreak is ballooning in the Greek system.

COVID-19 cases appear to be creeping up across Washington after more than a month of decreasing numbers. Rising hospitalizations have health officials fretting, too. Check the numbers and know how to understand what they're showing.

When the coronavirus arrived, many King County residents left. Where did they go? The most popular forwarding addresses reveal some common themes.

American Airlines ticket agent Henry Gemdron, left, works with a customer at Miami International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The airline industry has been decimated by the pandemic. The Payroll Support Program given to the airlines as part of the CARES Act runs out Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
American Airlines ticket agent Henry Gemdron, left, works with a customer at Miami International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The airline industry has been decimated by the pandemic. The Payroll Support Program given to the airlines as part of the CARES Act runs out Thursday. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Airlines are beginning to furlough tens of thousands of workers today, as new awareness is dawning of how travel rules that drew the world closer also let COVID-19 take off.

Should you use a mask with an exhalation valve? What's the latest research on the best kinds? Catch up with a Q&A on all things mask-related, helpfully answering questions we didn't even know we had.

Creating your winter "COVID bubble": An infectious-disease specialist explains how to decide who's in and who's out of your close social circle — and how to navigate the tough conversations. Can you expand the bubble just for Thanksgiving if you quarantine for two weeks first? Here's how to weigh your risks and stay safe.

The White House has blocked a new CDC order to keep cruise ships docked until mid-February. They're cleared to sail next month.

—Kris Higginson

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories