After more than a month of decreasing daily COVID-19 infections in Washington, that number could be creeping back up, according to state health officials who on Wednesday reminded us all how relentless the virus is. They also announced an incoming shipment of 149,000 rapid antigen tests, which will initially be distributed to tribes, federally qualified health centers and critical access hospitals.

Thursday is the first day King County Metro will collect fares again after months of not doing so in an effort to prevent contact between riders and drivers. In a statement Wednesday, Metro encouraged riders to use contactless payment methods, such as ORCA cards.

