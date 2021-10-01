The fifth wave of coronavirus infections has swamped rural hospitals in Washington, forcing them to transfer patients to Seattle and other more populated areas where hospitals are only slightly less crowded. Neighboring Idaho, where the virus is running rampant, is facing a shortage of oxygen in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the numbers continue to show that vaccination rates are on the rise throughout the state, although some demographics — particularly teenagers — are lagging.

In Washington, D.C., a group representing school board members around the country asked President Joe Biden on Thursday for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates, likening the vitriol to a form of domestic terrorism.

Parents and community members have been disrupting meetings and threatening board members in person, online and through the mail in a trend that merits attention from federal law enforcement agencies, the National School Boards Association said in a letter to Biden.

