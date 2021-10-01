By
 

The fifth wave of coronavirus infections has swamped rural hospitals in Washington, forcing them to transfer patients to Seattle and other more populated areas where hospitals are only slightly less crowded. Neighboring Idaho, where the virus is running rampant, is facing a shortage of oxygen in hospitals.

Meanwhile, the numbers continue to show that vaccination rates are on the rise throughout the state, although some demographics — particularly teenagers — are lagging.

In Washington, D.C., a group representing school board members around the country asked President Joe Biden on Thursday for federal assistance to investigate and stop threats made over policies including mask mandates, likening the vitriol to a form of domestic terrorism.

Parents and community members have been disrupting meetings and threatening board members in person, online and through the mail in a trend that merits attention from federal law enforcement agencies, the National School Boards Association said in a letter to Biden.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.


Navigating the pandemic
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Political anger over masks and vaccines is hitting what may be a new high as the pandemic bites deeply into communities outside the Puget Sound area where vaccination rates lag. COVID-19 deaths in many of those areas have climbed steeply, with maps showing how starkly the situation has flipped since last year. 

An experimental pill sharply cuts the worst effects of COVID-19, according to Merck, which plans to ask health officials to authorize its use. If cleared, this would be the first pill shown to treat the virus.

Need a vaccine this weekend? Monday is the last day many state workers, teachers and others can get a vaccine to keep their jobs, and they’ll need to pick the Johnson & Johnson shot. Here’s how to find it.

One nation has nearly run out of people to vaccinate, turning it into a cutting-edge laboratory where questions about the pandemic's endgame can begin to play out. But Portugal's experience is also providing a note of caution.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories