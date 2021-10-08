Citing worries of a ‘twindemic,’ health officials are recommending flu shots as well as vaccines against coronavirus. Flu cases last year dropped to historic lows as a result of safety measures taken against COVID-19, but officials worry there’s no guarantee the same will happen this year with the reopening of businesses, schools, and international travel.
The San Francisco Bay Area is gearing up to ease mask requirements in some indoor public settings such as offices, gyms, churches and college classrooms. The Bay Area has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country and boasts one of the lowest case rates, too.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
UK to offer new vaccine shots to Novavax trial volunteers
Britain announced Friday that it will offer new vaccinations to thousands of people who volunteered for trials of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine, which hasn’t yet been approved for use in any country.
Around 15,000 people in the U.K. got Novavax shots as part of a clinical trial. While the U.K. recognizes them as vaccinated, most countries don’t, meaning they can’t travel.
Britain’s health department said more than 15,000 participants will be given two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. The government says it plans to expand the offer to about 6,000 U.K. participants in trials of other vaccines that also haven’t been approved for use.
Britain has appealed to other members of the Group of 20 nations to classify clinical trial volunteers as vaccinated, but most haven’t done so.
In June, Novavax announced that its vaccine had proved about 90% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in a study of nearly 30,000 people in the U.S. and Mexico.
Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation
The flashy postcard, covered with images of syringes, beckoned people to attend Vax-Con ’21 to learn “the uncensored truth” about COVID-19 vaccines.
Participants traveled from around the country to a Wisconsin Dells resort for a sold-out convention that was, in fact, a sea of misinformation and conspiracy theories about vaccines and the pandemic. The featured speaker was the anti-vaccine activist who appeared in the 2020 movie “Plandemic,” which pushed false COVID-19 stories into the mainstream. One session after another discussed bogus claims about the health dangers of mask wearing and vaccines.
The convention was organized by a profession that has become a major purveyor of vaccine misinformation during the pandemic: chiropractors.
At a time when the surgeon general says misinformation has become an urgent threat to public health, an investigation by The Associated Press found a vocal and influential group of chiropractors has been capitalizing on the pandemic by sowing fear and mistrust of vaccines.
They have touted their supplements as alternatives to vaccines, written doctor’s notes to allow patients to get out of mask and immunization mandates, donated large sums of money to anti-vaccine organizations and sold anti-vaccine ads on Facebook and Instagram, the AP discovered.
Is Pfizer's kid-sized vaccine safe? The company has asked the FDA to approve smaller doses than the version used in adults, so how will mix-ups be avoided? Here's what we know about the vaccine and the precautions.
A hospital wouldn't approve a Colorado woman for a kidney transplant unless she got vaccinated against the coronavirus, pitting her health needs against her religious beliefs. Leilani Lutali, 56, chose to risk death from kidney disease.