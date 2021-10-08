Citing worries of a ‘twindemic,’ health officials are recommending flu shots as well as vaccines against coronavirus. Flu cases last year dropped to historic lows as a result of safety measures taken against COVID-19, but officials worry there’s no guarantee the same will happen this year with the reopening of businesses, schools, and international travel.

The San Francisco Bay Area is gearing up to ease mask requirements in some indoor public settings such as offices, gyms, churches and college classrooms. The Bay Area has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country and boasts one of the lowest case rates, too.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

