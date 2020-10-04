While the world focuses on President Donald Trump’s ever-changing health prognosis, coronavirus cases continue to rise at the University of Washington, and around the state.

Trump gave a four-minute speech on Twitter from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday, saying he expects to “be back soon” on the campaign trail. But his chief doctor said the President was “not yet out of the woods,” while White House staff said he faces a crucial 48 hours.

If Trump becomes unable to resume his duties, or even dies, Vice President Mike Pence would take over. Scenarios beyond that, such as how states and the Electoral College would handle pro-Republican votes on Nov. 3, are murkier. Here are explainer stories from Reuters and the New York Times.

Closer to home, the Washington State Department of Health reported Saturday 609 cases, bringing the total since late February to 89,419 people, or nearly 1 in 86 state residents. The number of deaths stands at 2,142 COVID-19 victims.

The following graphic includes the most recent numbers from the Washington State Department of Health, released Saturday afternoon.

