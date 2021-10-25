Booster doses for all three coronavirus vaccines authorized in the United States are now available in Washington state, state health officials announced late last week.

Here and across the country, the availability of booster doses — and federal health authorities’ announcement that boosters don’t have to match one’s original vaccine — has some questioning which combination would maximize their immunity. The short answer: no one knows yet, but certain health reactions may make one vaccine preferable to another.

For now, those extra shots are only available to those who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months, and are 65 years and older, have underlying medical conditions, live in a high-risk setting or work in one.

Related See if you qualify for a COVID booster shot in Washington state

The weekend also brought news of cases in China linked to domestic travel. The country of more than a billion people, which has imposed strict lock downs and vaccinated 75% of residents, reported 26 cases Saturday. The U.S., whose population is less than a quarter of China’s, and where 57% are vaccinated, reported a daily average of more than 72,000 cases on Sunday, according to The New York Times.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption