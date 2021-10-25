Booster doses for all three coronavirus vaccines authorized in the United States are now available in Washington state, state health officials announced late last week.
Here and across the country, the availability of booster doses — and federal health authorities’ announcement that boosters don’t have to match one’s original vaccine — has some questioning which combination would maximize their immunity. The short answer: no one knows yet, but certain health reactions may make one vaccine preferable to another.
For now, those extra shots are only available to those who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months, and are 65 years and older, have underlying medical conditions, live in a high-risk setting or work in one.
The weekend also brought news of cases in China linked to domestic travel. The country of more than a billion people, which has imposed strict lock downs and vaccinated 75% of residents, reported 26 cases Saturday. The U.S., whose population is less than a quarter of China’s, and where 57% are vaccinated, reported a daily average of more than 72,000 cases on Sunday, according to The New York Times.
‘People are hoarding’: Food shortages are the next supply chain crunch
In Denver, public-school children are facing shortages of milk. In Chicago, a local market is running short of canned goods and boxed items.
But there’s plenty of food. There just isn’t always enough processing and transportation capacity to meet rising demand as the economy revs up.
More than a year and a half after the coronavirus pandemic upended daily life, the supply of basic goods at U.S. grocery stores and restaurants is once again falling victim to intermittent shortages and delays.
“I never imagined that we’d be here in October 2021 talking about supply-chain problems, but it’s a reality,” said Vivek Sankaran, chief executive officer of Albertsons Companies, who echoed the laments of other retailers. “Any given day, you’re going to have something missing in our stores, and it’s across categories.”
“People are hoarding,” said Adnan Durrani, the CEO and founder of Saffron Road, a producer of frozen and shelf-stable meals. “What I think you’ll see over the next six months, all prices will go higher.”
