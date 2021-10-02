The United States has hit a staggering, heartbreaking milestone in its fight against COVID-19: 700,000 U.S. residents have died from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That number — which exceeds the number of people who died in America during the 1919 Spanish flu pandemic — was reached 22 months after the first official death was reported in January 2020. Nearly 100,000 of those deaths have been reported in the past four months, the result of the spread of the virulent Delta variant of the virus.

Washington State, which reported the first case of Covid in the U.S. in January 2020, has recorded 7,765 deaths and just under 661,000 infections, according to the Department of Health.

