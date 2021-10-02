The United States has hit a staggering, heartbreaking milestone in its fight against COVID-19: 700,000 U.S. residents have died from the disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That number — which exceeds the number of people who died in America during the 1919 Spanish flu pandemic — was reached 22 months after the first official death was reported in January 2020. Nearly 100,000 of those deaths have been reported in the past four months, the result of the spread of the virulent Delta variant of the virus.
Washington State, which reported the first case of Covid in the U.S. in January 2020, has recorded 7,765 deaths and just under 661,000 infections, according to the Department of Health.
A Leschi restaurant is offering COVID tests and Pfizer vaccines, including booster shots
BluWater Bistro, a restaurant in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood, will offer COVID-19 PCR tests and Pfizer vaccines in a partnership with UW Medicine on Wednesday and on Oct. 27 from 12 to 2 p.m.
Vaccines will be available to those who still need their first or second shots, and booster shots will be available for certain groups. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those eligible are people who got both shots of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and are 65 and older, or are 18 and older and live in long-term care settings, have certain underlying medical conditions, or work or live in high-risk settings.
Bart Evans, the owner of BluWater Bistro, says UW Medicine reached out to him over the summer about the possibility of holding a vaccination event at the restaurant. Evans loved the idea because he believed it would help more people in the neighborhood get vaccinated.
He says BluWater Bistro is a place where Leschi residents are comfortable. Evans thinks this familiarity will make neighbors open to getting a vaccine at the restaurant, even if they weren’t willing to go out of their way for it before. Though he doesn’t know of other restaurants in Seattle offering vaccines, he thinks it’s a great model because people feel connected to their neighborhood restaurants. Evan also says Leschi has many older residents who would benefit from getting a booster shot.
“We’re a neighborhood restaurant,” Evans says. “And it’s great for the neighborhood.”
Around 20 people have already signed up for a vaccination, many of whom are getting a booster shot. But Evans also says he has “selfish” reasons for hosting the vaccination event. More here.
—Jade Yamazaki Stewart, Seattle Times staff reporter
COVID-19 deaths eclipse 700,000 in US as delta variant rages
It’s a milestone that by all accounts didn’t have to happen this soon.
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday — a number greater than the population of Boston. The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines — which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness — were available to any American over the age of 12.
The milestone is deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public, who watched a pandemic that had been easing earlier in the summer take a dark turn. Tens of millions of Americans have refused to get vaccinated, allowing the highly contagious delta variant to tear through the country and send the death toll from 600,000 to 700,000 in 3 1/2 months.
Florida suffered by far the most death of any state during that period, with the virus killing about 17,000 residents since the middle of June. Texas was second with 13,000 deaths. The two states account for 15% of the country’s population, but more than 30% of the nation’s deaths since the nation crossed the 600,000 threshold. More here.
—Tammy Webber and Heather Hollingsworth, The Associated Press
Deadline nears for Washington state workers to get COVID vaccine under Inslee order
OLYMPIA — As deadlines draw near for tens of thousands of state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, some Washington agencies have started sending separation notices to employees who have not shown they are vaccinated.
Meanwhile, other large agencies — like the Washington State Patrol, Department of Corrections, and the Department of Social and Health Services — are scrambling to determine who hasn’t yet gotten their shots.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency order requires roughly 63,000 state workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 or lose their jobs.
Inslee has said workers must get their final shot by Oct. 4 — which is Monday — to be fully vaccinated. The mandate — which also applies to school employees and hundreds of thousands of private health care workers — is one of the strictest in the nation. There’s no opt-out option to instead get regularly tested.
To meet the timeline, most unvaccinated workers would have to get the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the next couple days. Other workers — like those who have had their requests for exemptions or accommodations denied by the state — may have more time to get Moderna or Pfizer shots. More here.